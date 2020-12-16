Concept Public Relations bags PR mandate for Epigamia

Ashish Jalan, Director & CEO, Concept Public Relations, says, the concept has always been at the forefront of ideation and we are happy that Epigamia has seen this in our thinking

Concept Public Relations India (part of the Concept Communications Group), has recently bagged the communications mandate for Epigamia after a competitive, multi-agency pitch contested by the top public relations agencies in India. The brand will be managed from the Mumbai (Head Office) of the agency. Concept will be responsible for handling media relations, strategic communications and brand advisory services for the brand.

Commenting on the partnership, Siddarth Menon, Chief Marketing Officer, Drums Food International Pvt. Ltd. (Epigamia) said, “We are super kicked to have Concept PR partner us in our PR and Communication mandates. We look forward to leaning on their experience as we continue to increase our brand and geographic footprint”

On winning the mandate, Ashish Jalan, Director & CEO, Concept Public Relations added, “Epigamia is India’s leading branded fresh FMCG brand and we are truly honored to have been awarded this immense responsibility. Our primary objective will be to develop a compelling communications narrative and advise the brand in navigating this new age of exponential change, new age consumers and increase its brand resonance through the various communications channels available. Concept has always been at the forefront of ideation and we are happy that Epigamia has seen this in our thinking.”

The new client will help Concept Public Relations further augment its diverse client portfolio which spans across sectors such as Healthcare, BFSI, Auto, Lifestyle, Technology, Real Estate, Entertainment and Government. With experience in various verticals, enhanced emphasis on quality deliverables through innovative planning and execution successful campaigns, the agency envisions being one of the most reputed agencies in India in the coming years.