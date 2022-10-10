It's key to adopt technology innovations faster than others: Ankit Prasad, Bobble AI

The exchange4media Group hosted the first edition of 'e4m Confluence 2022: The Media Investments Summit' on October 6 in Mumbai, where industry leaders let us in on their valuable insights on what it takes to build 'The Media Agency of Tomorrow.'

Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO of Bobble AI, shared his perspective towards future readiness for brand digital strategies at the event, discussing the four key ingredients for future readiness in digital strategy.



First, he talked about Data strategy. He said that for the last decade, cookies were at the forefront but now that they are crumbling, it could potentially lead to a loss of data in the future.

Since the penetration of mobile has happened with the advancement of 4G and 5G, the time has come to adopt Mobile IDs as primary targeting identifiers for the deterministic advantages, according to Prasad.

He pointed out that in order to achieve more impactful targeting of customers more apt service like Bobble keyboard is needed. It's a fact that 100% of mobile users are engaging with the keyboard as a must-have utility. "The keyboard intents can be processed to derive in-depth user insight which can fuel innovative marketing campaigns. For this, Bobble AI came up with DaaS i.e. data as a service offering data intelligence that matters to brands. This can be used by brands for generating insightful and actionable market intelligence, programmatic advertising or simply for enriching first-party data," he noted.

The second key ingredient for future readiness is content that connects. Prasad said, "When we talk about the content the very first thing that used to come to our mind was the design of the banners that were created for the digital ads. It has evolved into a mix of social media creatives. In spite of that, brands are still missing out on a category of content that is the most engaging in today's world, that is conversational content -- the world of emojis, stickers and gifs. The share volume of conversational content every day surpasses the total volume of tweets, YouTube videos, Facebook and Instaposts all combined together".

He said that Bobble AI has made it possible for hundreds of brands to tap into real-time conversational intent opportunities and help them influence their customer in the language they easily understand and speak every day -- the language of stickers, gifs and emojis .



The third key ingredient he talked about was the engagement that impacts. "At Bobble AI, we identify some of the user insights that lead to the creation of engagement-driven inventories", he said.

Citing the example of the live score bar that shows during the matching the top of keyboard real state which enables users to remain updated with a live score of the sports they care for. "This feature was leveraged by Gamezy during the last IPL season. It drove millions of branded conversations on WhatsApp during the match leading to discovery engagement, click-throughs and app installs," he pointed out.

Another example was HDFC Bank which leveraged Bobble AI as an omnipresent source to create personalized greetings and distribute them across all social media during the festival times. "Humanist chatbot experience is also very effective as it makes B2C communication delightful," Prasad highlighted.

The last key ingredient that he recommended was the adoption of technology innovations faster than others. "Two most buzzing concepts are NFTs and Metaverse. The idea is to create digital asset and associate it with some tangible value so that the customer would want to own them for their lifetime. Our recent NFT collaboration was with Kamasutra condoms. We minted some of the most loved conversational content of Kamasutra into NFTs, which was being acquired by the fan base of the brand through our NFT portal," he concluded.

