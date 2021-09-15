Anjana Asrani joins Meesho as Associate Director – Communications

Asrani was earlier associated with Puma Group as Senior Manager-Communications

Anjana Asrani has joined Meesho as Associate Director – Communications.

Asrani’s previous stint was with Puma Group where she worked as Senior Manager-Communications for three years.

A communications professional with over 12 years of experience specialising in retail, Asrani has been in the past associated with organizations and agencies such as Uber, Target Corporation India, Weber Shandwick India, and MSL India. She has also worked as an intern at All India Radio.

Meesho is an Indian social e-commerce company, headquartered in Bangalore. It enables small businesses and individuals to start their online stores via social channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram.





