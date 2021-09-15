Anjana Asrani joins Meesho as Associate Director – Communications

Asrani was earlier associated with Puma Group as Senior Manager-Communications

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 6:54 PM
anjana

Anjana Asrani has joined Meesho as Associate Director – Communications.

Asrani’s previous stint was with Puma Group where she worked as Senior Manager-Communications for three years.

A communications professional with over 12 years of experience specialising in retail, Asrani has been in the past associated with organizations and agencies such as Uber, Target Corporation India, Weber Shandwick India, and MSL India. She has also worked as an intern at All India Radio.

Meesho is an Indian social e-commerce company, headquartered in Bangalore. It enables small businesses and individuals to start their online stores via social channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags PR & communications Meesho Anjana Asrani Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
PR Professionals

PR Professionals launches 2 new practices 'Data Analytics' & 'Investor Relations'
7 hours ago

grey cell PR

Grey Cell PR to pay back 100% of salary cuts to employees
9 hours ago

colors

COLORS names Allison+Partners as its PR agency for India
9 hours ago