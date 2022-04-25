WOW Skin Science appoints Vaibhav Arora as Vice President e-comm

FMCG Personal Care and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Vaibhav Arora as Vice President E-commerce. He will be responsible for building consumer franchise through the company's D2C website, expanding the online footprint across social-commerce and establishing WOW Skin Science as a market leader across horizontal and vertical marketplaces in the personal care nutrition and wellness segments.

With his career spanning over 10 years, Arora in his previous mandate led the Vendor Management function for Grocery, Health and Personal Care businesses at Cloudtail before which he has led leadership roles at organizations such as Amazon, Myntra and Tata group. He has also led diverse charters encompassing launching private brands in multiple categories, business strategy, risk management, business development and product management.

On his new role, Arora says, “WOW Skin Science breaks the clutter with its online GTM strategies and is deeply invested in delivering a superior product to the consumer. I am excited to make the organization more data-centric, build scale mechanisms, use customer insights to shape our innovation pipeline. I look forward to bringing WOW’s customer experiences come alive across all online commerce touchpoints.”

Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science states, “We are excited to welcome Vaibhav Arora onboard and leverage his leadership within the WOW Skin Science family. With Vaibhav’s deep expertise and experience in ecommerce as well as his passion and enthusiasm, he will help shape how customers experience WOW across our increasingly diverse online commerce touchpoints, including our D2C platform. We look forward to Vaibhav building long term partnerships that will drive growth and profitability.”

