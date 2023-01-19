FairPlay Sports signs four cricketers
Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi have come on board with the sports agency
Delhi-based sports agency FairPlay Sports has signed four Indian cricketers. They have signed up upcoming cricketing stars, Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi.
FairPlay Sports will be handling their brand endorsements, commercial engagements, social and digital media and appearances. All these players have been proving their mettle in the domestic circuit and have been picked up by various franchises to play in the IPL. Vaibhav Arora will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Aman Khan is with Delhi Capitals, Akash Vashisht with Rajasthan Royals and Kartik Tyagi with Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are all eager to prove their worth and cement their place for their franchises and also a place in the Indian team which is their ultimate goal.
Talking about the same Bandana Chhetri, Co-Founder, of FairPlay Sports said, “Vaibhav, Aman, Akash and Kartik are young and very motivated players whose best is yet to come. We want to be with them and nurture them through their journey. We are excited to welcome them and hopefully provide them the support they need off the field so they can maximise their potential on it.”
Vaibhav Arora - a talented fast bowler from Himachal Pradesh and currently representing Kolkata Knight Riders said, “I am really excited about and looking forward to working with the team at FairPlay Sports. They have a great reputation in the sports industry, and I am excited to explore some unique associations with them in the future.”
Kartik Tyagi who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL said, “I want to focus all my attention on playing and not bother about anything else. FairPlay Sports is great when it comes to managing athletes off the field and I will count on them for everything. They are managing some of India’s sporting icons and I hope to become one someday.”
Aman Khan, Mumbai based Indian cricketer who currently represents Delhi Capitals in IPL said, “FairPlay Sports is a top-rated athlete management firm, and I am excited to have a strong team by my side. My focus this year will be to grab the opportunities I get and make the most out of them. I'm currently preparing both mentally and physically to give my best on the field when my time comes.”
Akash Vashisht, representing Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL said, “To be part of FairPlay Sports itself will give me a lot of exposure and learning which I am looking forward to. All my focus is now to learn, improve and take my game to the next level.”
The agency also manages Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Indian footballers Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Indian chess grandmaster Gukesh D and more.
Sportspersons have become brands in their own right: Ajay Gupte
The CEO of Wavemaker, South Asia, was on a panel discussing ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’ at the e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
The e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit witnessed an insightful discussion on ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’. Chaired by KC Vijaya Kumar, Sports Editor - The Hindu, the others on the panel were Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, former world championship medallist Anju Bobby George and former Olympic Bronze medallist Vijender Singh. They touched upon multiple topics revolving about the role of corporates in supporting sports athletes. They also discussed in-depth about how corporates today play a key role in developing the sports ecosystem in India.
Describing how sports has evolved in India, Anju recounted the struggles for athletes earlier and said, “We cannot imagine and compare our days with the current generation. I have struggled a lot and there was no one except my family as a support system. But after winning the medal I got a lot of opportunities. But now younger generations are getting lot of support from the federations, government and corporates. They just need to focus on performance and perform well at international sporting events.”
Talking on the same lines, Vijender described his journey as a professional boxer, “It is true that it was only after winning the medal that I received a great response. A lot of brands now associate with boxing. Now being a professional boxer, it is easier to talk with brands directly and negotiate with them in terms of endorsement.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, while responding to KC Vijaya Kumar’s question on whether brands endorse sportspersons basis their victories, said, “Investment or spends by brands are made on the basis to achieve certain objectives. Typically brands look at sports athletes in perspective to break the clutter. By using a sportsperson, the brand stands out and gets noticed in the midst of other commercials.”
He further said, “The other reason is that the brand tries to associate values that it has with the sports person. It is a beautiful mix that the brand can achieve though such associations. The brand always looks for sportsmen who can add value to the communication that the brand wants to bring out and enhance it. Sportspersons are always admired and are valued in the society. An important aspect is that today sportspersons have evolved in India and they have become brands in their own right.”
IPL has become a major IP for advertisers to invest in cricketing events, including the upcoming women’s IPL. Asked if it is a challenge that a sizeable chunk of advertising money is spent on cricket rather than on other sports in India, Anju said, “From my point of view, everybody in India is watching cricket and for athletes like us we are struggling to collect funds for training and running an academy. My initial struggle was to collect funds for infrastructure. Most of the CSR funds are dedicated to athletes and for running gears, but without infrastructure we cannot run an academy.”
She further said, “Cricket gets the majority of funds while we are receiving less funds. But after Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic medal victory lot of people have started watching and following athletics. People have started watching and enjoying other sporting games now.”
Vijender Singh affirmed that cricket gets the majority of sporting funds. “Cricket is not a sport it is a business. They have built a brand, if one sees a newspaper there are a majority of reports on cricket. While we do not receive much news coverage. Media gives cricketers a lot of priority and do not provide us much exposure in terms of media coverage,” he pointed out.
‘The world considers India as the single largest market for sports’
At the e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, a panel of experts discussed the potential of the sports industry in India, fan engagement and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 1:48 PM | 4 min read
The world considers India as the single, biggest opportunity in sports because the country has a huge and diverse market for the sports industry to grow, said Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, at the inaugural e4m-GroupM ESP Let's Play: Sports Marketing Summit, held in New Delhi on Wednesday.
“Be it football, basketball, or tennis, all the sports federations are now thinking of possible ways as to how they can crack the Indian market. We look at ourselves (India) as poor, but the rest of the world regards us (India) as the biggest opportunity in sport”, Bhattacharjya added.
The topic of the panel discussion was- ‘Marketing of a Sport: Fan Engagement for the Next Generation’. During the discussion, experts shared insights on the fast-changing landscape of sports marketing and the evolution of brands in the Indian sports industry. The panel discussion was be moderated by Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom, South Asia. The panellists were Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho2, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League and Saumil Majmudar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village. The discussion started with Khemka asking the industry leaders to share their insights about the sports industry and its growth over the years.
The panellists opined that a strong emotional connection between a sports player or the club and their fans, lead to increased brand loyalty and a positive perception of any brand. They echoed the same sentiments that the sports industry has a lot of potential in India and right minds can make it a booming industry in the years to come.
Talking about the sports market in India, Joy said, “We’ve done a bad job in grabbing the opportunities, getting them together and doing it the right way. I think this is the biggest challenge in the future. India has all the potential, there are international federations waiting to come, but somehow, we are not able to manage it”.
Saumil Majmudar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village, shared interesting insights around the same and shed light on the importance of sports for kids. He said letting kids do what they are passionate about can really help the sports industry thrive in the long run, giving the country genuine sports fans. “Let the kids do what they are passionate about, and that will translate to fans, into big stars and revolutionise the entire sports ecosystem,” Majmudar asserted.
“It's the reality that sport has to connect with the kids. So, with so many kids around, the future fans are right there. The main challenge is that kids are not engaging with sports because they are not getting quality sporting experiences when they play. Sports has an extremely high competitive win-at-all cost theme to it, and therefore it's exclusive. Also, many kids are told sport is not for them, which translates into them not becoming a fan of any sport, despite their interest. So, with this our future fans are nowhere in the picture,” Majmudar said.
Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho, spoke about the sports club culture which leads to better fan engagement and shared insights on the sports scenario in India. “If you have any sport as club culture in any country i.e., if that one particular sport has a club culture, it is bound to be successful, because the bottom of the pyramid is very heavy”.
Niyogi further added that a strong emotional connection between a sports player or club and their fans leads to increased brand loyalty.
Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, spoke about the current scenario of fan engagement in the country. He said the engagement is unfortunately limited to watching the sport on TV. “What we’ve seen over the last few years is that there is a second screen companion that has come in, which forms a great popcorn to the TV. You are either playing on one of the gaming apps while you are watching the sport on TV, or you are looking at statistics and numbers and analysis. This is where fan engagement ends,” he said.
“Fan engagement is not the fan engaging with the sport, fan engagement is the fan engaging with another fan, and then engaging with the sport, having a conversation about the sport,” Wadhwa added.
How MOCA can help advertisers become the next unicorn
From user acquisition to programmatic advertising, the OEM consolidator can provide customised solutions for brands to grow their businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 12:10 PM | 4 min read
MOCA, established in 2012, is a leading OEM consolidator and advertising innovator across the globe, committed to helping advertisers make innovative formats and combinations for contextualized promotion as well as providing customized shortcuts for advertisers to be the next unicorn. Focusing on Asian markets, MOCA has set local teams in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, collaborating with top global publishers for user acquisition, branding, social, CTV, beauty, weather and other customized advertising solutions. MOCA’s solutions range from user acquisition to innovative brand solutions to programmatic advertising and more.
MOCA Premium Partnership
MOCA has built strategic partnerships with global top-ranking apps such as Tiktok, SnackVideo, WeTV, iQiyi, Vidio, Viu, MiTV, B612, Snow, BeautyPlus, WPS, Mi, Samsung, OPPO, vivo, Transsion, etc. With rich inventory, MOCA provides one-stop mobile ad solutions including app uploading on OEM appstore, air pre-install, user acquisitions, brand awareness, social solutions, to help advertisers to stay on top of the mind recall of their audiences and lower the cost to acquire new users.
With keen business sense, MOCA is able to seize the opportunity of the emerging media and take a firm grasp of the bonus window on traffic, in order to help advertisers to take the dividend during a new media uptrend.
User Acquisition on OEM
In 2022, Indian smartphone users reach 829 million, and 5G is available all over India. The huge potential user base makes mobile marketing exciting and continuously challenging to advertisers.
More than 65% of smartphone users search and download new apps through OEM Appstore. It creates a tremendous valuable marketplace for advertisers to reach massive potential new audiences with a single entry. OEM appstore becomes the second biggest app distribution place behind Google Play Store.
How to get big volume with controllable cost, attract organic users and deal with multiple OEM Appstores with limited time and resources are the big challenges to advertisers and marketers. As a leading OEM Consolidator, MOCA provides a one-stop portal, by which marketers could save their time and energy on huge back & forth detailed issues of apps onboard on OEM AppStore and focus on media strategy, planning, data analysis, and creative design. MOCA help advertisers to reduce the risk of rejection, shorten the onboarding process and time spent, and give suggestion on suitable OEM Appstores through data analysis on thousand campaign data, helping advertisers to lower the cost of trial. Meanwhile, MOCA provides an all-around solution for performance and branding on OEMs, to help marketers to deliver effective campaign and achieve the expectations on brand performance.
Put Eggs in Multiple Baskets
From app developers’ point of view, OEM Appstore brings a possibility to break the monopoly from Google Play Store and come to the bargaining table for better conditions. By leveraging OEM, app developers have more choices and decision-making power on how to reach an incredible amount of users in cross-markets. This is a good start to decentralising. The niche-focused app which is called small and beautiful will have more chances to cut a slice of the market from big giant.
CTV Is Coming
Except for OEM solution, connected TV is also on an upward trend. MiTV and Samsung TV control the top 2 seats in smart TV market for 3 years since 2020. Smart TV is penetrated into tier 2 and 3 cities from metro city. Counterpoint latest research shows smart TV contributed 93% to India overall TV shipments in 2022 Q3, with 38% YoY growth. User focus is also shifting to big-screen TV from mobile phone. As CTV user volume grows, the value on CTV advertising is gradually emerging. According to IAB outlook, 2023 digital media spending is expected to be led by CTV with 14.4% YoY growth. By 2027, Indian brands will spend $395 million on CTV advertising.
As MiTV premium partner, MOCA provides overall solutions on MiTV and helps the brand to go ahead of new game on TV. In the meantime, more content and applications available on CTV, it will boom CTV market in turn.
'IPL's consumption on TV gives brands the best reach'
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, a panel of industry observers discussed why television was still a relevant platform to advertise during IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:53 AM | 7 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit saw marketers from a varied category of brands gathered to discuss the role of TV as a medium for advertising during IPL.
On the panel were Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital; Deepa Bhatia, GM, YouGov, India; Archana Aggarwal, VP - Media, Airtel; Kaushik Khushal Bhai Thacker, Marketing & Growth, Winzo, and Gaurav Verma, CMO, PharmEasy. The panel was moderated by Mansi Dutta, Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker.
On the IPL vs Superbowl question - which one does well for the audiences as well as advertisers - Bhatia of YouGov said, “IPL is bigger than Super Bowl in terms of viewership but everyone will also say that our population is 3x so it should be bigger. When we see that across different sports and different leagues what we see is IPL is actually double over Super Bowl or EPL of the United Kingdom in terms of top interest for the consumers.”
“IPL is made for co-viewing. Any other league is 60-65% to watch it together, and IPL goes up to 83%. We see 45% of consumers say they like to order food while watching IPL.”
Speaking about the brand recall value going up, Bhatia said, “IPL is such a huge event for brands and for new launches of commercials. IPL has doubled the recall value for brands. What we forget is that IPL is a much longer event. People are not watching it for one day, they’re constantly watching it.”
She stressed that IPL is watched by people, indoors and outdoors. “IPL is a huge event that Indians are engaging with, and of course, they are engaging with on television because live sports is made for connective watching. We all feel it together and we want to watch it together with friends and family or outdoors.”
Speaking about TV as a medium and how well it is doing for sporting events for Indian audiences, Taurani said, “In terms of trends, if you see TV as a medium you have seen a sharp decline in terms of consumption patterns but that is more to the other genres, not sports. If you look at the movie genre or GEC genre, catch-up is happening on OTT platforms, so that is where the decline is coming from. Our view primarily here is that sports will sustain on TV mediums because of live consumption. It will have very little impact in terms of the shift to digital, which of course will grow at a faster pace as compared to TV, but there is a very low likelihood of digital surpassing TV.”
“If you look at the data point around TV AdEx for sports, figures have moved from 8.5 per cent to about 17 to 18 per cent, it has doubled in the last 5 years. Sports as a genre in terms of consumption has actually seen a huge pick. Advertising dollar is a function of viewership and consumption patterns. Hence, sports on TV is here to stay for a long time,” he added.
Talking about cord-cutting, Taurani said, “We don't force the rapid cord-cutting as well. India, as a market is a very price-sensitive market. 60% of the revenue comes from the pay-first market whereas for other mediums of media, the numbers of phenomenally lower. We don't see rapid cord-cutting trends, I think sports is one of the silver linings of TV medium. In terms of ads spending, TV is somewhere close to 35 per cent and I don't see this medium going the print way in terms of decline or becoming half from here.”
“I think sport is going to be a big driver as a genre. Most developed markets also see TV and digital co-existing.”
Sharing the brand point of view, Verma of PharmEasy said, “We got into IPL 3-4 years back. We have been dabbling with cricket on the side, a little bit, I think we found that there was no other platform to announce our arrival in India like IPL. IPL is a place where a start-up can be and people take it seriously.”
“We have also seen many new audiences coming to TV because of IPL - audiences that don't come through any other GEC. This allows you to reach audiences that you will never reach otherwise. It also allows you to tell the narrative you want to. We have been doing experiments around the same for better ROI, each time we have gone wider so connected TV and SD and HD.”
Sharing his views, Thacker of WinZo said, “We went live on IPL for the very first time last year and our experience has been great in terms of widening the reach. Gaming as a category in India is at a very nascent stage and we are not just looking at expanding our user base but we are talking about category creation as well we need to educate our users at the same time. IPL gives you that platform to expand the top funnel of your category. It becomes a very key media, to widen our top funnel bring more users into the existing ones, and try and experiment with our products. At the same time gaming is a business which is largely given by tier 2 - tier 3 markets of the country sports and cricket in India is basically something that is far out reach, the reach of GEC impacts combine.”
Basking on the journey of Airtel advertising for a very long time on IPL, Aggarwal noted, “Historically Airtel has a very close relationship with cricket. We have always been on cricket and if I look at the last many years, the way IPL has evolved, Airtel has also. Communication is now more product-focused, given that now the objective is more about a reach and getting those eyeballs. We have changed the way we bought IPL, we used to buy IPL because it is a very good reach conductor. You can build reach literally in 7 to 10 days. We use to buy alternate matches at one time. Now if we have a campaign, we buy a couple of matches for at least 10 matches minimum.”
“Last year, we bought IPL in two crunches because we had two different campaigns. We bought the first 10 matches and we bought the middle 10 matches. In 2018, we did a campaign for the re-launch of the Thanks app. We had different communications targeting different audiences. We actually broke up our creative in a manner where the top creatives for the platinum segment were only on HD.”
Throwing some light on how TV will grow in the coming years, Taurani said, “In terms of sports as a genre for consumption you are watching it live, you have got connected TV but the numbers are small there. You also have the issue of data if you look at the broadband penetration in the country. It's not more than 15% to 17%. Smart TV numbers will definitely grow over the next 5 years. They will go to 35 to 40 million houses but TV penetration is very high and it's very massy. You have got a variety of audiences right from middle age to youth to the old age. Digital is more consumed by the youth, slightly the middle age as well. For sports, TV is important consumption for sports like cricket, 80% of viewership comes from TV.”
Thacker of WinZo also noted that “the beauty of IPL is that you cannot buy many spots as they are very expensive”.
“You can immediately see your downloads because we are a totally digital company. So apart from the longer-term matrix like your performance marketing funnel improvement, the short-term impact is also much more visible if you are there on TV on IPL.”
'Content has assisted in the reinvention of sports'
A panel of experts shared their views on mainstreaming sports streaming at the e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:51 AM | 4 min read
The inaugural edition of e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit was organised in Delhi on January 18, 2023. Some of the big names from the fraternity had shared their views on the topic “Sports streaming becomes mainstream”.
The panellists comprised Abhijit Shah, SVP – Marketing, ICICI Prudential MF; Manav Sethi, Head – Martech and Growth, Vida Hero MotoCorp; Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise; Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, Oppo India and Ashish Pherwani, Partner – Media and Entertainment, Ernst & Young. The session was chaired by Amin Lakhani, CEO, of Mindshare, South Asia.
Lakhani opened the session by briefing about the topic and then requested Pherwani to shed some light on the opportunity of sports streaming in India. To this, he said: “Sports has 3-4 buckets and each of them follows a very different trajectory from each other. You start with a main bucket which is premium cricket like ICC and IPL. Here you are talking about 150 million or thereabouts of reach on streaming which is huge by any standard. Given that, now the key properties are starting to go free, I don’t think in the future that 150 could cross 250 million. I feel there is a whole bunch of niche sports that actually make no sense on TV but work very well on digital. Recently, there is a very interesting case study around how Chess is becoming more and more of an e-sport and getting a huge fan following. I still feel there is a big demand for smaller niche sports and they will be a community, transaction buying products or getting coaching. So, how we see sports has to be broken on little buckets. It’s not only cricket, but there is also a lot more and that is going to get a lot of lot more.”
Speaking about how from an ICICI perspective, he has seen the journey of streaming opportunity, Shah stated: “Here we are talking about fans at a different level. Audiences who understand games and sports are probably multitasking when it comes to streaming something or consuming data. We are very clear that if you want to bet on sports, you have got to calendarise it. You cannot just go and do one campaign and feel good about it. You need to keep on investing in it, make it like a sports calendar and keep on tracking it.”
“Gone are the days when you will chase only the impressions. Earlier you would chase content to bring context. I think that is also flipping now. You will get content coming out of the context as well and that is what, as a marketer, we all should look up to. Content has assisted in the reinvention of sports, not only the brands, and brought in commerce along with it,” Sethi commented.
Malhotra agreed with what Sethi conveyed and added, “We are all obsessed with creating differentiated content but if you don’t have the right target audience, it is not going to land. With mediocre or not-so-brilliant content but brilliant concurrence for that same audience is likely to yield a much higher efficacy. For brands, consistency is the key. It is not about just one sport that the nation obsesses over, but with the calendar you have got so much happening whereby the fundamental nature of the fan profile of each of these sports, you can do hyper-targeting to get to that audience.”
Concluding the session Khanoria said that he wants to experiment with the impact that the regional languages have had on sports streaming. That is something which has blown up in a big way. “Just the emergence of language sports broadcasting is taken off in a big way. It is getting replicated by tons of streaming brands. From a marketing standpoint, whitewashing India with one campaign that works for everyone, is probably something that one needs to question, probe and poke a little bit more,” he said.
Media should give more coverage to local sports: Pullela Gopichand
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, Gopichand sat down for a fireside chat with Sportstar editor Ayon Sengupta
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:43 AM | 2 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play sports marketing summit held in Delhi on Wednesday witnessed an extremely exciting session with India’s national badminton team coach Pullela Gopichand. In a fireside chat with Ayon Sengupta, Editor of Sportstar, Gopichand talked about various topics, including the support of corporates for sports, future of badminton in India and the portrayal of local sports in Indian media.
When asked about support from corporate houses towards the development of sports in India, Gopichand said, “To be fair, there's been a decent amount of support in the last few years. Whether it's the Tatas, Kotaks, Dalmias, or IDBI Federal, they've put in a decent amount of money. So, I think a lot of corporate India is also looking at sport. When we want performances, we have to build infrastructure. That's definitely important. But there is also the need to parallelly have a structure for all aspects of sport: infrastructure, coaches, support staff, policies. All of them have to go hand in hand.”
Gopichand also talked about how local sports does not get coverage in media anymore. “If you look at the front page, it's all local news. You look at the back page, it is EPL news. It's like all other news is local, but sports news is global. When I was young, I would go back and check if my name was there in the newspaper. Today we don't have any local sport being covered at all. That's a big concern. If we see the back pages of newspapers, EPL is taking up all the space. What about our sport? What about our kids who won the district tournaments? Back then, it was a huge motivation for me to see my name in the paper and I would mark it, my mother would underline it and show it. That's a huge motivation and I really think we want it back. So, mark spaces for local sport at the back page. That's something which I strongly feel about.”
Lastly, he shared that the sports authority has significantly improved over the years. “Definitely, we have consistently had long stints with people who were genuinely interested in sport. And because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interested, nobody takes things lightly now. There's a significant difference in the way sports is treated in this government from the way it was in the past. So we are looking at this being very well.”
'Broadcasters' belief in leagues led to the rise of indigenous sports like kabaddi'
Speaking at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, Vita Dani, the Co-Owner of Chennaiyn FC and UTT, weighs in on what could drive the growth of sports apart from cricket in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:09 AM | 4 min read
At the inaugural edition of e4m and GroupM ESP Let's Play: Sports Marketing Summit- Shaping the Future of Sports Business, Vita Dani, Co-Owner, Chennaiyn FC and UTT spoke about the Rise of Challenges of Non-Cricket Sports in India in her keynote address.
According to Dani, only a collaborative effort at the grass root level with the help of media, Central and State Governments, corporate sponsors and broadcasters will launch Indian sports to its next phase.
The Indian Olympic contingents brought back seven medals in 2021; Dani believes that this is only the starting point for the country. “It's not a short-term aim, it takes 10 years for any player to really mature. So there's a lot of potential of young people of India, the tech-savvy, the passionate young India that wants to give back to the society.”
Dani mentioned that India will host the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in 2023 after almost 39 years. She pointed out that the games are not only about building physical infrastructure but also identifying talent from rural India from the real grassroots all across the country. "It's all about encouraging people to play one or multiple sports,” she emphasised. Dani also noted that sports have the power to amalgamate the diversity of India and integrate India and Bharat.
She believes that the Khelo India program is a testament to the Narendra Modi government's commitment to and support for sports. In the last five years, India has hosted a maximum number of global sporting events including the historic Chess Olympiad in Chennai, which witnessed the participation of 187 countries. Dani believes that this can be replicated in many other sports. “If you look at the Hockey World Cup- currently ongoing in Odisha, international athletes and sports associations enjoy coming to India and I'm glad that we have successfully embodied the sense of Atithi Devo Bhava as part of our sports initiative.”
Speaking about inclusivity and diversity in sports, Dani is confident that it will bring more consumers and sponsors since there will be more consumption. “Today I don't think there is enough CSR money coming into sports. But CSR contribution can go up if we see value-based self-development, be it in grassroots or elite sports, philanthropy can keep medal prospects and pursuits. This lays emphasis on the importance of sport science and medicine.”
She also spoke about women's contribution to Indian sports. “Once again, data shows that women have won more medals for our country be it PV Sindhu for badminton or Manika Batra for table tennis as key members of the athlete commission Lovlina Borgohain for boxing. Women are also playing a role in defining the course of sports globally.”
She said that India's appetite for multi-sport events is clear. The Olympics, the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, as well as multiple sports leagues helped pique the interest of not only sports fans, but also brand marketers. As fans choose their sports, brands have also chosen or identified sports they'd like to support and be associated with. “One such story is also about Apollo Tyres and football," she pointed out.
As per CII and KPMG report, sponsorship of values have seen a 300% rise in Kabaddi, 92% in Football, and 53% in Marathon.
“The number of sporting leagues have followed suit after the advent of the IPL in 2008. Sporting leagues inject the ecosystem of sports with professionalism, exposure, competitiveness, and economic boost," she said.
She also spoke about UTT which was conceptualized by her a few years ago. The idea was to do precisely the same for Indian table tennis, she said.
“The starting point was to make noise and boost fanfare around the sport rather than focusing just on economics. But of course, having said that, we actually run our league in a cost-effective manner in order to encourage participation not only from the franchisees but also from the broadcasters and brands. So our primary objective is to bring world-class table tennis action to India on a regular basis and familiarize Indian paddlers to sport fans in our country," Dani explained.
She also went on to praise the role of "fantastic broadcasters" that believe in sport for its growth. “If broadcasters did not believe in the power of such leagues, we would have never seen an indigenous sport like Kabaddi go through such an exponential rise that it has in the last few years.”
She also spoke about the emergence of e-sports. “eSports is a big part of the future. Here we have to target five to ten-year-old kids and the data available has democratized access to this young India. We can be leaders or pioneers in these emerging areas.”
