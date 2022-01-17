WOW Skin Science appoints Nikita Jaswaney as Head of Innovation

She will also be responsible for leading the launch of new brands & strategic brand mixes under the parent company Body Cupid Pvt Limited

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science has roped in Nikita Jaswaney as Head of Innovation.

“With her vast experience in product innovation and category development across global personal care brands, Nikita will play a pivotal role in driving new product innovation and development for WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid. She will also be responsible for leading the launch of new brands & strategic brand mixes under the parent company, Body Cupid Pvt Limited,” the company said.

“With more than a decade of experience in the beauty, grooming and personal care segments both globally and in India with legacy brands and industry leaders such as Unilever and L'oreal, Nikita’s core competencies are in brand innovation, deep consumer insight led product development and strategic brand communication. In her earlier stints, she led many successful new-format launches & renovations in haircare & makeup. On her last international project on innovation & marketing communication with Garnier Hair Color she launched the disruptive Garnier Men 5-minute shampoo color in South Asia & global emerging markets,” the shared.

Excited about her new role, Nikita Jaswaney, states, “WOW is a super brand, born in India, born in digital and native to today’s consumers across geographies. The pace and action-led culture of innovation and consumer focus of the company are the main reasons I find this role challenging and exciting. Leading the team in this new world where legacy brands are kept fit on the ground with active competition from agile and super innovative D2C brands like WOW. Consumer insights and the velocity of translating those insights into exciting brands drive today’s beauty and personal care spaces and I am looking forward to drive those disruptive strategies at WOW.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-CEO, Body Cupid Pvt Limited states, “I am pleased to welcome Nikita Jaswaney to the WOW family. An expert at creating innovative product mixes and strategic brand development plans, Nikita brings along with her the experiences that will help us widen our thought processes and have a very focused outreach to reach our goals and objectives for 2022 and ahead."

