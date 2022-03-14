WOW Skin Science appoints Harsh Parekh as General Manager - Marketing

FMCG personal care brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Harsh Parekh as General Manager - Marketing. He will be responsible for building and defining WOW Skin Science’s social media, content strategy, influencer marketing, along with overlooking celeb endorsements, brand partnerships and associations.

In this leadership role, Parekh’s KRA is develop and execute long term strategic plans and objectives through identification of issues and opportunities that could influence business growth and profitability.

He has played a pivotal role in conceiving and executing numerous marketing and branding campaigns and built IPs for brands across FMCG, beauty, fashion, F&B, hospitality, automobile, education, E-comm, tech and retail. He has conceived and executed campaigns and content marketing solutions for brands such as Cultfit, Nykaa, Flipkart, FirstCry, Nexa Showrooms, Honda, TVS, Tresemmé, Lakme, Splash, Max Fashions, Lifebuoy, Knorr, and many more.

On his new role, Harsh Parekh, General Manager - Marketing said, “With consumers riding the 5G wave, access to various marketing campaigns has become easier. Relevance, innovation and technology have become the drivers of marketing and the success rate of a campaign is often judged by how effectively it was marketed holistically. At WOW Skin Science, I aim to build and amplify the brand and its equity in the market along with executing impactful campaigns.”

Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science said, “We are delighted to welcome Harsh to the WOW Skin Science family. With his business acumen and ingenuity, we look forward to his expertise and vision that will accentuate the status quo of WOW Skin Science through innovative strategies, various partnerships, collaborations and associations.”

