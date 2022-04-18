Wingreens appoints Ramesh Menon as Group CEO

New-age F&B group Wingreens has appointed Ramesh Menon as Group CEO. Menon will head the Group with over 1000 employees, including all subsidiaries and brands. His role will be to drive the Group’s growth in the next phase of the evolution of the F&B industry in India and globally.

Menon's appointment comes at a key moment for the Wingreens Group as it continues to assert its leadership in the F&B industry - a fast-growing multi-billion dollar market. He brings over three decades of experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry as well as in the Retail Media & Entertainment industry. Prior to joining Wingreens, Menon served as the CEO of Radio and Digital innovation businesses at HT Media.

“Joining Wingreens is a no brainer for me. Everything I have done in my career has been leading up to this. I have always admired brands like Wingreens, Raw Pressery, Monsoon Harvest, and Saucery that have challenged the status quo and created excellent products that meet the needs of millennial consumers who want healthier products without a compromise on taste. Wingreens is poised to be the next giant in the Packaged F&B sector and is already making its presence felt in markets outside India. You can expect that there will be many more exciting brands that will soon be joining our growing portfolio. As Wingreens continues to push the boundaries of innovation on all fronts, I am excited to be part of its talented team and its journey towards becoming a best-in-class global organization,” Menon said.

Commenting on the development, Anju C Srivastava, Managing Director of Wingreens Group said, “I am very excited to welcome Ramesh to the Wingreens family. Ramesh shares our vision and passion for transforming the F&B industry for the better. He is a strong leader with a string of noteworthy achievements under his belt including his work at Pepsico as well as HyperCity where he was instrumental in turning the business around and making it a haven for new age F&B brands. We are building a world class enterprise with an omni-channel play that is relevant to the Indian market and I can think of no one better than Ramesh to guide the group towards these goals.”

Wingreens boasts of marquee investors like Sequoia Capital India, responsAbility, Investcorp, and Omidyar Network. Wingreens’ unique business model of building a collective of brands and companies in which the founders continue to drive their respective businesses while contributing to the larger group is a first of its kind. The group supports and leverages the skills of the respective founders and brands and collectively becomes stronger to effect the required changes in the market. The common sales and distribution infrastructure that reaches all parts of India, is leveraged by all group companies.

