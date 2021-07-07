Wibmo strengthens leadership team with 5 new appointments

Wibmo, a provider of digital payment solutions, has announced the appointment of five new members to strengthen its leadership team. These leaders, joining across different verticals, will contribute towards the company’s growth journey to make Wibmo stronger, leaner, and nimbler business.

Commenting on the leadership expansion strategy, Wibmo’s CEO, Suresh Rajagopalan said, “Wibmo is known for managing large scale authentication, fraud and risk management and digital payment platforms. We are working towards creating a global PayTech organisation, through focused innovation.

With this vision in mind, we continue to strengthen our team. We've on-boarded strong group of leaders that bring extensive experience and expertise of working in and through periods of transformation. Each one of these new executives will help energise our entire organisation to sustain our momentum and keep pace with our continued growth in the market”.

Members who joined Wibmo’s leadership bandwagon are:

Aman Ahuja as Vice President - Business Solutions, India, and Global Markets

A payment industry expert, Aman brings over 21 years of leadership experience in consumer products, business strategy, product management, emerging payments, and digital solutions (B2B and B2C) with a track record in managing C-level stakeholders & customers, leading global teams and driving large scale strategic projects to achieve transformational outcomes. His expertise will help Wibmo in forming strategic connections, strengthening current collaborations, and expanding their global footprint. He joins Wibmo after spending over 6 years with Mastercard, where he was heading products and loyalty solutions for South Asia. In his past roles, he has also worked with The Royal Bank of Scotland, ABN AMRO and GE Capital.

Ravi Battula as Vice President – Merchant Acquiring Business

A purpose-driven, global fintech maven with over 21 years of experience, Ravi will be building the next-gen global commerce hub for merchants, acquirers, and fintech partners by leveraging APIs, AI/ML driven multi-cloud, and hybrid cloud solutions. Previously, he has served several leading positions with domain-defining players like Visa, Bank of America, Barclays, Intuit, and Oracle. He has also spearheaded the ‘India Data Localization’ regulatory mandate, built omnichannel solutions in the acceptance, processing, risk and fraud, and alternate payments domains, and built a cutting-edge fraud and payments management platform for Visa Merchant Acquiring and Processing, among other notable payment feats like building Zelle.

Pravin Kumar as Chief Information Security Officer

A seasoned futuristic leader, Pravin has spent most of his career in technology, audit, DevSecOps, GRC, Cyber, Data Governance and Privacy. His expertise includes developing, implementing, maintaining, and overseeing enforcement of information security policies, procedures and standards based on industry-standard best practices. He has worked with several leading companies like Barclays where he served as Director, India Head of Technology, Privacy and Cyber Control and Global Head of Assurance Practice. Other previous employers include Deutsche Bank, HDFC Bank, JP Morgan Bank, to name a few. He has acquired certifications like CISSP, TOGAF 9, PMP, CISA, CRISC, CISM, CGEIT, ITIL and many more. In his current role with Wibmo, Pravin will be accountable to make Wibmo a safe and secure enterprise for their customers.

Rajat Mathur as Vice President Sales - India and South Asia

Rajat is an industry expert with total 30 years of experience in Banks and Banking products. In his present role, Rajat will be responsible for strengthening Wibmo’s footprint in India and South Asia and will be heading Sales for all banking products of Wibmo. Prior to joining Wibmo, Rajat has worked with FSS, American Express, Barclays Bank, Citibank, ICICI Bank and Emirates NBD Bank across different geographies, both domestic and international. He has been part of multiple start-up journeys in Payments and is a well-known Industry figure in his domain.

Sharon Narang as HR head

An exceptional people leader with expertise in talent management and cultural transformation, Sharon comes with over 14+ years of experience in areas like HR Business Partnering, People & Organization Capability building, Talent Acquisition and Employee Experience. In her current role in Wibmo, Sharon is working closely with the CEO and the leadership team on scaling up the Org as part of the Wibmo 2.0 vision with key focus areas being: Employee Value proposition, Talent management and upskilling, cultural transformation, and integration with PayU. Prior to joining Wibmo, Sharon lead Talent Transformation at Zeta for a while, was part of scaling up the tech teams in Flipkart and led the people strategy as part of the Flipkart Walmart integration for all corporate finance functions. She’s also a D&I champion and has worked with Deloitte Consulting and Microsoft across various roles in HR for 8 years prior to her stint in ecommerce.

By expanding the existing leadership team, Wibmo is looking forward to tapping into new growth opportunities across several international geographies and establishing a leadership stance in the evolving market. With the rich experience and expertise that these new members bring to the table, Wibmo is certain to upscale its business and continue to innovate further in its journey to success and excellence as part of the overall PayU Payments charter.

