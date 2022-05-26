Annalect India strengthens executive leadership team with key elevations

Vishal Srivastava has been elevated as CEO, Kiran Guruswami is now COO, Kaushik Srinivasan will take charge as CCO and Devya Patney has become Chief People & Culture Officer

Annalect India has announced the elevation of their Executive Leadership team in India. The company will be completing their 10-year milestone journey in India this August as Omnicom’s delivery and capability centre. Annalect India currently has four Centres of Excellence in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, with a strength of over 1200+ employees in the field of Tech, Creative Services, Marketing Science, Media and Global Shared Services.

Effective immediately, Vishal Srivastava, former President, Annalect India, will be taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer, Annalect India.

In addition, Annalect India is launching three key organizations to drive growth and efficiency in the business outcomes and promoting leaders to take the charge of each.

Operations Organization: Kiran Guruswami has been a partner in the growth journey from day one of Annalect India’s inception for the last 10- years and he will take charge as the Chief Operating Officer. All business units including Media Services, Marketing Science, Technology Services, Creative Services, Global Shared Services and Governance will report to him.

Client Success Organization: Kaushik Srinivasan will take charge as the Chief Client Officer. This team will be responsible for driving our exponential growth and engaging with clients and Omnicom agencies to drive current and emerging capabilities.

People and Culture Organization: Devya Patney will take charge as the Chief People and Culture Officer. All people-centric units (Employee Experience, Talent Transformation, Talent Acquisition, HR Services & Tech, Annalect India Academy, Administration, Employer Branding & Communication) will report to her.

All the above leaders will continue to report to Vishal Srivastava.

Speaking on the occasion, Steve Tobengauz, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Annalect Group, said, "We will be celebrating our 10-year anniversary, this August. So far this year, we have witnessed immense growth in talent, and support from Omnicom Group partners. We are confident of our strategy given the solid results and are going to double this year and expected to quadruple in next few years.

Our vision will require us to rethink our operating model, and ways of working. To help lead through this we are initially focusing on evolving our leadership structure to ensure that our people, agency partners and clients are supported. Vishal and the executive leadership team have been instrumental in the company’s success. I’m inspired by Vishal’s leadership with genuine concern for our people and culture. It goes without saying that none of this would be possible without the support of the entire rockstar Annalect India management team."

Vishal Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Annalect India, added, " I take immense pride and satisfaction in leading such an amazing group of talent at Annalect India. As I take on the role of CEO, I also believe it takes a team to get the job done and support from everyone as we work towards it. I am privileged and thankful to be surrounded by great leaders in this organization. We are excited about the great future of our organization and the business value it delivers to Omnicom agencies and their clients"

