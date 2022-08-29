Virendra Tivrekar to head Rediffusion Design Studios

Rediffusion today announced the appointment of Virendra Tivrekar, Executive Creative Director, as the Head of Rediffusion Design Studios. He will be based in Mumbai.

Tivrekar has worked earlier at McCann Erickson, DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas, Eleven BrandWorks and Leo Burnett. This is his second innings at Rediffusion DY&R. A graduate from JJ School of Applied Art, Mumbai he is a specialist in typography.

Virendra Tivrekar (known popularly as Viru) brings rich experience to his new assignment at Rediffusion, having worked across brands like Liril, Breeze, Lifebuoy, Pears, Babool, Rexona, Axe, Garnier, Lycra, Stayfree, Vaseline, Times Of India, Danik Jagran Group, Star Network, Sab TV, Colours, Bloomberg, BBC, L&T Realty, Amazon Prime, Taj hotels, Eveready, Colorplus, Welspun, BPCL, Hero, TVS Tyres, Tata Motors and more. Tivrekar has 20 years of experience in the industry.

Welcoming Virendra to the agency Pramod Sharma, Rediffusion’s National Creative Director said, “I am really happy to welcome Virendra Tivrekar to Rediffusion. He will, I am sure, provide stellar leadership to Rediffusion Design Studios. Joining Virendra is an equally talented team of Ajit Rakhade, Rohan Parab, Arif Khan and Akash Sharma – all of whom are top-notch designers. Together, they will deliver magic”.

“Rediffusion is transforming as an agency. And I am happy to be back. The design studio assignment is both challenging and exciting. With my new team, I am hoping to create some very good work that will make the industry sit up”, responded Virendra Tivrekar.

“We are in the process of creating a number of new and interesting products that combine design and technology. Viru and his team have already started work on some design products that will be sold as SaaS offerings. We plan to take Rediffusion Design Studio to a much higher profile,” adds Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.

