Vinod Thadani joins Dentsu Media Group as Chief Digital Growth Officer & CEO - iProspect

Prior to this, Thadani was the Chief Digital Officer at Mindshare, South Asia

Vinod Thadani has joined Dentsu Media Group's iProspect as Chief Digital Growth Officer and CEO. The former Chief Digital Officer, Mindshare - South Asia, had stepped down from his position early this year.

exchange4media has reached out to all the stakeholders and their replies are awaited. The copy will be updated once we receive the responses.

Last month, e4m had reported about Thadani stepping down from Mindshare and the likelihood of him joining Dentsu at a senior group level position.

A media veteran, Thadani comes with over two decades of experience in the field. He joined Mindshare, the flagship media agency of GroupM, in May 2014. In 2018, he was promoted as Chief Digital Officer - South Asia.

Prior to moving to Mindshare South Asia, Thadani was the Chief Executive Officer of Madhouse India, a joint venture between WPP and Madhouse China, and played a crucial role in setting up India’s largest mobile advertising and marketing company.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)