Rubeena Singh to join AnyMind Group
Singh, who was previously the Country Manager at Josh, will spearhead India and MENA operations for the platform
POKKT was founded in 2012 by Rohit Sharma in India, and expanded into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. POKKT Mobile Ads is a leading in-app smartphone ad platform that is integrated with over 1000 app publishers.
Singh, who has over 22 years of experience across digital, print and broadcast, started her professional journey at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Nework18. There, she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.
Hyundai Motor India elevates Tarun Garg to COO
Gopala Krishnan CS has been promoted to Chief Manufacturing Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Hyundai Motor India Ltd today announced elevations in its Senior Management leadership. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service & Product Strategy. Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing Production, Quality Management & Supply Chain.
In addition to their new elevated roles, Mr Tarun Garg and Mr Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as Wholetime Directors on the HMIL Board.
Congratulating the leadership, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”
The elevations are effective from January 01, 2023.
Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as CMO
Hola was previously with Oyo as SVP Global Brands
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 10:37 AM | 1 min read
Mayur Hola has joined Everstone Group's Culinary Brands as its Chief Marketing Officer. Hola, who was earlier with Oyo as SVP Global Brands, has updated his LinkedIn profile with his new designation.
Hola will lead marketing for Culinary Brands and will be responsible for product innovation. "Which means that I get to plan a menu. Curate and create flavours, colours, textures and treats. And then market them across all channels," he wrote on LinkedIn.
At Oyo, where he worked for since May 2019, Hola built the brand into a strategic marketing and growth engine.
He started his career in advertising with McCann as a writer, where he spent close to seven years over three stints. Previously, Hola was also associated with Havas and Contract India.
Ajay Simha quits as Nivea’s marketing director
This was Simha’s second stint with the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 9:21 AM | 1 min read
Ajay Simha, the marketing director of Nivea, has decided to move on from the company. Simha was with the company for one year eight months since June 2021.
Making the announcement on his LinkedIn account, Simha posted, “As the curtains draw on 2022, it also draws on my time at Beiersdorf, NIVEA INDIA; 12y 7mo since I joined this place as an ABM. A young, ambitious me signed on here. A wiser and still ambitious me is signing off. 2023 is here and it’s time to look it in the eye! Here’s to new beginnings while Staying Hungry & Staying Foolish!”
Simha joined Nivea from Beiersdorf. This was his second stint with Nivea. He had earlier worked with the company for one year, from January 2015 to December 2015.
DDB Mudra Group names Menaka Menon as National Strategy Head
Nitin Pradhan appointed Creative Head – South
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 11:31 AM | 2 min read
DDB Mudra Group has onboarded Menaka Menon (National Strategy Head) and Nitin Pradhan (Creative Head – South).
Menon started her journey in advertising in account management and eventually moved to other marketing roles. She has also spent time in media, consulting and social sectors, all of which have contributed to her unique perspective on culture and consumer behaviour. A MICAn, Menaka has previously worked with FCB, JWT and Leo Burnett. Her diverse portfolio included brands such as ITC foods, Amazon, HUL, Star Network.
Pradhan has 20+ years of experience and has worked on campaigns such as the Masalas of India for Maggi noodles, Make My Trip’s ‘MMT Assured’ campaign and brands such as Samsung, Tata Sky, KBC and Sony Network. His last stint was with Cheil India with previous experiences at Ogilvy, McCann, Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett. Nitin is also a filmmaker, having directed popular films for Truecaller and the Government of India.
Talking about the senior appointments, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “Bernbach had said that creativity is the most powerful force in business. And those words form the core of what we're trying to build at the DDB Mudra Group. But how strong the force of creativity is, depends on the talent that wields it and leads it. In Menaka and Nitin, we found strong leaders and wielders of this force. I look forward to working with them and creating some really exciting work on some of our biggest brands.”
Commenting on her new role, Menon said, “DDB Mudra Group is at an exciting juncture, having created beautiful and impactful work, with a clear focus on building on the same. I look forward to being part of a stellar team working towards a shared mission and bringing in a fresh perspective to work.”
Pradhan added, “The vision of making DDB Mudra, the integrated agency of choice in the industry is something that inspired me to take up the South creative mandate. The Bengaluru office has recently proven its intent to push creative boundaries with mainline campaigns on BGMI and Indeed. And given the vast portfolio of brands that it has across categories, I’m quite excited to partner the team in its new phase of growth, where creativity will have a more central role to play.”
Ather Energy appoints Pranesh Urs as VP, Marketing
Previously, Urs was Director of Marketing at Samsung India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 1:38 PM | 2 min read
Ather Energy has announced the appointment of Pranesh Urs as Vice President, Marketing to strengthen its leadership team. The appointment will play a crucial role as the company embarks on its next phase of growth and rapidly expands its presence across India in its quest to lead the EV revolution in the country.
Pranesh has over two decades of work experience handling marketing and digital media strategy for brands in the IT/consumer electronics space. At Ather, he will take charge of all brand and marketing initiatives, including brand, media, consumer insights, creative, and community. With his diverse and extensive background in marketing, his appointment will be crucial to achieving the brand's aim of becoming India's Largest Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturer.
Commenting on the appointment, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "We are at an exciting phase of our journey, and I am delighted to welcome Pranesh to lead our marketing efforts into the next phase of growth. While we continue building on the solid brand foundation that we've set, Pranesh's fresh perspective and experience gained across multiple categories will be very valuable in bringing our brand vision to life.”.
Commenting on joining Ather Energy, Pranesh Urs, Vice President, Marketing, Ather Energy said, "I am delighted to join Ather during this exciting period of expansion and brand evolution. E2W is a growing sector in terms of consumer adoption, and opportunities are galore to delight our consumers. Along with the incredibly amazing colleagues at Ather, I look forward to taking the brand to greater heights while creating exciting experiences for our consumers."
Prior to joining Ather, Pranesh Urs was Director of Marketing at Samsung India, where he was leading marketing for the Smartphone division. He formerly led marketing for consumer laptops and desktops at HP Inc. He comes with an experience of working in the consumer electronics/IT industry. Brand Management, Digital Strategy, Direct Marketing, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, and e-Commerce are his areas of expertise.
Aditya Gadiyar joins Wildcraft India as Head of Marketing
He was the Brand Vice President for LEAD School previously
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Wildcraft India has appointed Aditya Gadiyar as its Head of Marketing. Gadiyar who was recently the Brand Vice President for LEAD School, announced the news through a LinkedIn Post.
Gadiyar is a sales and marketing professional who specialises in building and scaling consumer brands across industries. He has worked across sectors such as edtech, eCommerce, jewellery, fashion, apparel, eyewear and durables.
He has worked for companies like VIP Industries as DGM (Brand Head), Myntra as Sales and Marketing Head for international brands and Titan as senior marketing manager for Tanishq.
He describes himself as a "compulsive bibliophile and trivia junkie" on his LinkedIn profile.
FirstSight ropes in Yogesh Dwivedi as its CDO
Previously, he has worked for companies like Dentsu, Madison World, and IPG Media Brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 4:13 PM | 2 min read
FirstSight, a company specialising in enabling D2C companies to enhance their performance marketing strategies, has roped in Yogesh Dwivedi as its Chief Digital Officer (CDO). He holds close to a decade of experience in this industry, where he has managed overall digital marketing aspects for reputable companies.
Previously, he had worked for multiple marketing agencies including Dentsu, Madison World, and IPG Media Brands. His office will be in Mumbai and he will report to FirstSight's CEO & Founder Akshay Khirodwala.
Aside from delivering highly impactful marketing campaigns, he will be instrumental in building the strategic reorientation and overseeing business intelligence initiatives, working closely both with the performance and E-commerce teams.
Speaking of joining the team, Yogesh Dwivedi says, “With the rapid growth and adoption of D2C space in India, it is one of the exciting phase to join hands with FirstSight. People, Process and Building Products will be my core focus area to
move on the transformational journey. This comprises of digital strategy for brands, cross department growth, building tools and lastly attracting and retaining the talent”.
Akshay Khirodwala, CEO and Founder, added, "Performance analytics play a critical role in helping D2C brands drive business results in the digital age. Having Yogesh on board will enable our clients to make intelligent decisions. He is a stellar performer and his communication with the clients will be effortless."
India's leading performance-based full-service digital marketing company has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Multifaceted teams provide Performance Marketing, E-commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative, and Web Technologies under one roof.
