Vinod Bhanushali moves on from T-Series after 27 years

After over 27 years at Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, aka T-Series, Vinod Bhanushali has resigned as the President - Global Media, Marketing, Publishing and Music Acquisition.

“Over the last 27 years, Vinod Bhanushali has been the backbone, the pillar and the catalyst of change at Super Cassettes Industries Ltd a.k.a T Series; and has taken the company from strength to strength. He has led the marketing for over a 1000 films and has built the company from being one of the top 3 music labels in 1997, to today being established as India’s largest music company, the largest integrated motion picture studio, and creating and building the world’s biggest YouTube Channel with 19 crore subscribers,” read a statement.

Bhanushali has decided to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams, and is setting up a boutique content company which shall create new age content.

Says he, “Having literally started my career at T-Series, it’s an emotional moment for me as I leave the company. Whatever I know about music and films, I have learnt it all during my sole long innings in this company. I’ll forever be obliged to my mentor, Shri Gulshan Kumar Ji (my saab) and Bhushan Kumar. Saab, for giving me a platform at T-Series and directing me to perform and grow from strength to strength along with the company, and Bhushan Kumar for leading the company and backing me after saabs untimely departure. But, with every goodbye comes a new beginning.

I’ve always worked like an entrepreneur, taking all decisions which were good for business, growth of the company and also for the people who work there. And BK (Bhushan Kumar) supported all my decisions. I’m excited to start something of my own, which I will announce very soon.”

