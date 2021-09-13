Reliance Entertainment, T-Series ink 10-film deal worth Rs 1000 Cr

The deal comprises genres that include big-budget tentpoles as well as mid and small budget content-rich films

In one of the Indian film industry’s biggest collaborations, T-Series & Reliance Entertainment have joined hands to produce more than 10 films together across varied genres that include big-budget tentpoles as well as mid and small budget content-rich films.

This giant collaboration that brings two major production houses together with an investment of approximately Rs 1000 cr will bring forth films ranging through different genres, production scales, talent and music.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, have worked together on the music marketing front for more than 100 films. Now for the first time, both studios will collaborate to produce a slew of multiple films and a great start of a larger long-term relationship for content creation between the two organisations.

The extensive line-up of films is in various stages of development. Bejewelled with three big-budgeted blockbusters the slate also features high content films headlined by some of the country’s most revered on-screen and off-screen talents.

More specifically the slate includes Hindi remakes of Tamil blockbuster drama and action thrillers, a mega historic biopic, espionage thriller, courtroom drama, satire comedy, romance drama and a film based on shocking true events, amongst others.

While T-Series is the largest music record label in India and one of the top successful film production company, Reliance Entertainment is one of the leading media and entertainment company in the country and boasts of more than 300 commercially and critically acclaimed movies in its portfolio.

In recent years Reliance Entertainment has produced several hits under its partnerships with Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Neeraj Pandey, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Ribhu Dasgupta & S. Sashikant.

The new slate of film will be produced over the course of next 24 to 36 months, under the aegis of some of these partnerships and with other promising film-makers like Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikramjit Singh, Mangesh Hadawale, Srijit Mukherji and Sankalp Reddy.

Given the pace of the developments, confirmed alignments with some of India’s biggest stars, four to five films will have a comfortable big screen release worldwide, starting next year-2022.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, says, “After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened on the right time and this will just strengthen our ties. Shibasish and I hope to give our Hindi film audiences new and unconventional films.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, says, “I really look forward to our partnership with T-Series. This partnership with Bhushan will surely mark the beginning of a great feat in the Indian film industry as we move on to offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to our audience.”

