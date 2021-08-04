ShareChat & Moj sign multi-year music licensing deal with T-Series

Mohalla Tech, the parent company behind short video app Moj and Indic language social media platform ShareChat, today announced a multi-year agreement with T-Series. The partnership allows ShareChat and Moj to access a catalog of Indian music and provide an enhanced experience to its creator communities.

“With this agreement, ShareChat and Moj become the first and only Indian social media and short video platform to sign a multi-year and multi-nation music licensing deal with T-Series. Incidentally, ShareChat and Moj were also the first in the Indian social media and short video landscape to strike a licensing agreement with T-Series last year, thereby setting the path for the rest of the industry to follow,” read a statement.

Moj and ShareChat together, with a 340 million-strong monthly active user community and over 82 million creator community, represent a significant share of the internet population in India. The collaboration will help ShareChat and Moj communities to explore sound recordings from T-Series music library and create meaningful social experiences with videos, messages, and other creative formats.

Farid Ahsan, COO and Cofounder, Moj and ShareChat said, “We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with T-Series. With this partnership we can drive more value to the industry, support more artists and deliver an incredible creative experience to our users across India. Music has an alluring relationship with community building and as India’s largest short video app our aim is to double down on nourishing it.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series said, “ShareChat and Moj have been a wonderful partner and they are a true long term partner for us in the Indian short video space. This long-term license reciprocates both of our intent to support the creator economy and build a robust foundation for the creator led content ecosystem in the country.”

Neeraj Kalyan, President, T-Series, said, “This is an important step forward and sets the standard in the Indian social media and short video space that acknowledges and respects the music industry. With this continued commitment, ShareChat and Moj will bring more innovation and creativity for the Indian short video space an objective we share mutually. We are hopeful this would drive deeper engagements on the platforms and create a mutually benefitting partnership for years to come”

