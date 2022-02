Vinay Subramanyam to join Pidilite

Subramanyam quit as Vice President - Marketing of Britannia Industries in January this year

Vinay Subramanyam, former Vice President - Marketing of Britannia Industries, will be joining Pidilite, according to media reports.

Subramanyam quit Britannia in January this year. That was his second stint at the FMCG giant.

He first joined Britannia in 2007 as a product manager and left as the trade marketing manager in 2011. He then joined Kellogg Company as national sales development manager and got promoted to associated director – marketing – corn flakes and masterbrand.

Subramanyam left Kellogg Company in 2015 to join Britannia again as country manager - health and vitality. He was first elevated to general manager - britchip foods and then to VP, marketing in 2019.

