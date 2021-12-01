Viacom18 appoints Mallika Petkar as Senior Vice President - Strategy, Sports

Disney+ Hotstar Head, SMB Growth Strategy & Inside Sales, Mallika Petkar has joined Viacom18 Media as Senior Vice President - Strategy, Sports, as per her LinkedIn profile. She worked with Star India for more than a decade in various roles primarily in sports and OTT domains.



"After a decade at Star India/Hotstar, I have moved on to the next adventure. It's been an incredible ride, through which I've been fortunate to have some of the smartest mentors and colleagues ever assembled under one roof. And many dear friends," she said in a LinkedIn post.



"From the early days of building Star Sports to the last few years on the rocketship that is Disney+Hotstar, there's never been a dull moment. A big thank you to all the colleagues, friends, and mentors for the enriching journey - you know who you are, we are in touch :) I hope we continue to cross paths!"



Earlier, Viacom18 had roped in Amit Kumar Sinha as Vice President & Head of Pricing & Revenue Strategy for its sports vertical. Sinha was working with SonyLIV as Head - Pricing & Revenue Strategy.

