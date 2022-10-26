Unilever’s Rahul Welde joins The Parentinc as independent non-executive director

Welde was earlier the Executive Vice President of Global Digital Transformation at Unilever where he led digital strategy and execution for the Unilever brands

The Parentinc, a Singapore-headquartered parent-tech company focused on building content, community, and commerce solutions for pregnant women and young mothers in Southeast Asia, has announces the appointment of Rahul Welde as Independent Non-Executive Director to its board.

Welde is formerly the Executive Vice President of Global Digital Transformation at Unilever where he led digital strategy and execution for the Unilever brands. He brings over 30 years of experience in the global fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Roshni Mahtani Cheung, Group CEO and Founder of The Parentinc, says, "I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Rahul to The Parentinc board. Rahul’s exceptional knowledge in building and growing brands and his expertise at the intersection of content and commerce are highly relevant in our mission to serve the needs of our community of parents and of our clients in the mother and child space. We look forward to Rahul’s invaluable contribution as we continue to realise our mission and drive profitable growth.”

In April 2022, The Parentinc, which owns and operates theAsianparent and Mama’s Choice, SEA’s largest content and community platform and D2C brand for parents respectively, closed its Series D fundraising round with new shareholders East Ventures, Central Retail Corp., and LINE SEA Corp. Other shareholders of The Parentinc include Fosun International, Global Grand Leisure, Mirae Asset-Naver, Redbadge Pacific, SCB 10X, Tigris Capital, Vertex Ventures, and WHG Holdings.

“I am personally excited to welcome Rahul and serve on the board with him,” adds Carmen Yuen, General Partner at Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and board director at The Parentinc. “Rahul will bring valuable perspectives and insights, furthering the board’s capacity to guide The Parentinc team as they gear up, to soon become ASEAN’s number one and largest omni-channel brand in the parents and children’s space, powered by community.”

Welde expresses, "I have watched Roshni and the team from the early days when The Parentinc was just a media publisher for young parents in Singapore. Over the years, I have seen its transformation and expansion, now with presence in six countries across Southeast Asia. I am impressed with the progress and how the team continues to leverage technology, growing its community and creating great content. It is an incredible accomplishment that theAsianparent has the largest community of parents in Southeast Asia, now reaching seven out of 10 young digital mothers across the region. Building a fast-growing commerce line, Mama’s Choice is an exciting new frontier. I am delighted to be a part of the next phase of their growth story.”

