Unilever CEO Alan Jope to retire in 2023 end

Unilever CEO Alan Jope may retire from the company at the end of 2023, informed the company. The resignation follows a botched $50 billion deal by Unilever, which ruffled the feathers of the investors who were upset with the company's lacklustre performance.



Jope who has had a long and illustrious career spanning 35 years working in the consumer goods giant was its CEO for only five years.



Just earlier this year in January, Jope had tried unsuccessfully to take over GSK Plc's consumer health unit, angering some investors.



Unilever is seeing a rough patch in the light of global inflation, sustained supply chain disruption and a fall in the pound.



After Jope informed the Board of his decision, the company will now look for a suitable replacement both from within the company and outside

