Truecaller appoints Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya as Global Head of Enterprise Solutions

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, announced the expansion of its leadership team in India with the appointment of Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya as Global Head of Enterprise Solutions (Truecaller for Business).

Mukhopadhyaya is a first-generation founder and has been a serial entrepreneur having built multiple companies in his close to two decades of industry experience, with expertise in enterprise SaaS businesses and a track record of building and leading dynamic teams in competitive markets.

In his last role as the Vice President of Sales at CleverTap, a SaaS tool for engagement, mobile and web analytics and the world's leading retention cloud platform, he was instrumental in scaling revenues of the company to over $45M ARR in less than six years of monetization.

Truecaller for Business is a fast-growing business unit that is focused on making business communication safe & efficient while reaching Truecaller’s 300 million active users. Since its launch in 2021 the division already boasts of 1000s of active clients across BFSI, Fintech, EdTech, Healthcare, e-commerce and Automotive sectors and is fast becoming an indispensable tool for businesses that rely on communicating efficiently with their customers.

With substantial growth plans in the upcoming months, Mukhopadhyaya will take up the responsibility of accelerating and scaling up the brand’s Enterprise Products and GTM, working alongside a diverse team based in India and abroad.

Speaking on this occasion, Mukhopadhyaya acknowledged, “I’m delighted to join Truecaller and take on the challenge of leading and shaping the Truecaller for Business chapter further. It’s an exciting opportunity for me to work with a great team and a phenomenal consumer technology brand which is used and loved the world over. I look forward to working closely with businesses on Truecaller to build world class enterprise services that will fuel more growth while creating long term sustainable value for all stakeholders in the company.”

Expressing his delight at the new appointment to his team, Rishit Jhunjhunwala - MD, India and Chief Product Officer said, “We are delighted to have Shiladitya join us. Shila is backed by decades of experience working with powerhouse brands and he understands market complexities and the varied nuances of the SaaS businesses. I’m confident that he will add immense value and strengthen Truecaller’s position worldwide as we grow the vertical.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)