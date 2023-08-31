Tribes Communication onboards Tavleen Kaur as Senior Director - Creative Strategy

Tribes Communication has appointed Tavleen Kaur as the Senior Director – Creative Strategy for INSYNC.

INSYNC is a specialized division within Tribes that handles agency business by providing integrated solutions in OOH, Advertising, Retail Marketing, and Experiential Activations.

“We're thrilled to welcome Tavleen, whose innovative vision and experience are set to ignite fresh waves of creativity within the organization and help us reach new heights. Her varied experience will help bring back creativity to the forefront and optimize innovative engagements across every touchpoint like OOH, Retail and Experiential,” said Partho Ghose, CEO, INYSNC.

Tavleen brings over ten years of experience in traditional and non-traditional advertising. During her tenure, she has delivered impactful work for Consumer Electronics, Personal Care and Health Food drinks businesses. In her previous stint at Cheil, she played the pivotal role of launching Samsung's flagship bespoke range of consumer electronics in India.

Prior to joining Cheil, Tavleen honed her craft in Creative Strategy at Geometry Encompass and DDB Mudra, where her work garnered international recognition, including prestigious awards like Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia.

On being appointed as the Senior Director - Creative Strategy, Tavleen stated: "It is impressive to see just how much Tribes Group has been able to achieve, through an obsessive focus on breaking the mold. I am extremely energized to play a pivotal role in driving this company into its next phase of innovation and growth, powered by creativity.”

