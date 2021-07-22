Swiggy’s ex-VP Sandeep Mina joins Dukaan as COO

SaaS platform Dukaan today announced that Sandeep Mina has joined the organization as the Chief Operating Officer with effect from July 1, 2021. Previously he was the Vice President of Monetisation at India's leading on-demand delivery platform Swiggy. He also held the role of Vice President of Supply at Swiggy before leading monetisation for the organisation.

“At Dukaan, Sandeep will lead strategy and operations for optimizing the adoption of the platform, building a strong revenue path and elevating the growth of the organisation. Sandeep comes with a wealth of experience having worked for almost two decades across supply, operations, sales and product & revenue strategy with reputed brands like Swiggy, Coca Cola, LG, Star TV, Marico Limited, Hotstar and others,” the company said.

“He has spent a large portion of his career in sales, product and revenue strategy and has led teams nationally. He has also initiated and led business pivots that have contributed significantly to the growth of the organisations he has been a part of,” they said.

Welcoming Sandeep to Dukaan, Suumit Shah, Founder and CEO, Dukaan said, “Dukaan is now a year old and we are shifting gears to grow and expand strategically. A seasoned leader like Sandeep Mina brings with him great depth of expertise and experience and also shares our vision to revolutionize and simplify retail. We are pleased to have him onboard and look forward to working with him.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sandeep Mina said, “Retail and e-commerce are evolving markets and have the potential to grow exponentially in the next few years. This is the right time to be a part of this industry and contribute in building the direction of this growth. I am happy to be a part of Dukaan, and join the team in building the future of retail.”

Mina holds a Postgraduate Degree in Marketing from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and a Bachelor’s degree in Technology from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi).

