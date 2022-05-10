SuperBottoms on boards Saumya Agrawal as Head- Ecommerce

In her last role, Agrawal was with Flipkart as Sr.Brand Manager looking after babycare and personal care segments

Baby care brand SuperBottoms has announced the appointment of Saumya Agrawal as its Head of e-commerce. Reporting into Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO of SuperBottoms, Saumya will lead the e-commerce operations with focus on scaling it up rapidly.

In her last role, Saumya was with Flipkart as Sr.Brand Manager looking after babycare and personal care segments. Prior to Flipkart, she was with Titan as Manager- Digital and E-commerce.

Welcoming Saumya to the leadership team, Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO, of SuperBottoms, said,” The space we are playing in is exploding as more mothers across India embrace comfort and sustainability in their choice of diaper and for their little ones. All the parameters for exponential growth are in place and scaling our e-commerce organization inside is key for that to happen. With her varied experiences in lifestyle and e-commerce businesses Saumya brings a unique blend of skills that fit the role and we look forward to scaling SuperBottoms to newer heights together.”

Saumya Agrawal, said, “The fact that they are a fast-growing d2c brand and a market leader in India’s nascent re-usable diaper market alone is not what attracted me to SuperBottoms. It’s also their commitment to sustainability and responsible parenting. The sincerity and passion Pallavi brings to table bowled me over completely. Keenly look forward to playing my part in the exponential growth of SuperBottoms.”

