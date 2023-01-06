Sunil Nair moves on from Firework
Sunil Nair, who was the APAC MD of Silicon valley-base company Firework, has moved on. His LinkedIn profile says that he stepped down in December 2022 and now functions as Mentor and Advisor for the Singapore-based Uplify.
Nair was appointed by Firework for its India operations in 2019. He was then elevated as MD for the company's APAC operations in July 2022.
Prior to this, Nair had a successful stint at Alt Balaji as COO for over four years, where he was responsible for building the pure-play original video content platform and creating a subscription-led business and bringing real-world innovations to the OTT space in India.
Nair has been credited with setting up India's first online video distribution platform Nautanki.tv, which was acquired by Hungama in 2010. . In his previous stints, he has held leadership positions with One Channel Media, Reliance Jio, Star India Pvt Ltd, amongst others. Nair continues to be active in the start-up circle as an advisor and mentor. With a Master’s Degree in Management Sciences from the University of Pune, Sunil is a certified systems analyst from National Computing Centre, UK.
Ferns N Petals appoints Shashwat Goswami as Chief Marketing Officer
Goswami was earlier the Marketing Head at Gaana
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 6:22 PM | 2 min read
Gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) has announced the appointment of Shashwat Goswami to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.
In his role will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing approach, creative collaborations to implement FNP’s strategic vision. He will build on the company’s position in the market to accelerate growth, innovation, and value for stakeholders and customers.
As part of the marketing function, Shashwat will oversee brand building, consumer acquisition via organic & paid channels, retention marketing, social media marketing and public relations. The appointment comes amid rapid growth of the gifting behemoth following its ongoing evolution in terms of improved brand ethos and recent rebranding exercise which are part of FNP’s wider mission to bring operational resilience and business excellence to the forefront.
Shashwat who brings almost 2 decades of high impact brand experience, served as the Marketing Head at Gaana where he was leading growth, retention and brand marketing for the music streaming app. Prior to Gaana he was the Marketing Head (Private Label) at Grofers where he was spearheading a wide portfolio of the online grocery major’s own brands. Previously a Senior Executive with a decade long experience at Pepsico he was responsible for conceptualizing and executing creative storytelling and building marketing offence for the cola brand’s iconic Pepsi Thi Pi Gaya campaign. A seasoned strategy and marketing executive, he has been working at the intersection of FMCG and technology for decades. He has been building, leading and scaling marketing efforts across brands.
Speaking on the appointment Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and Director, FNP said “For the past 30 years FNP has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives through its products and services. As we ready ourselves for the next phase of growth, innovation, marketing experience and sustainability will play a crucial role. We intend to bring our consumers closer to the brand by positioning FNP through an innovative lens, by capturing unique story telling opportunities and personalised retail experiences. Shashwat with his compelling track record, his depth and breadth of marketing experience is the right fit and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team”
“I am thrilled to be joining FNP at such an exciting time of the business where we are taking our success in India towards a global footprint. I am looking forward to contributing towards FNP’s growth ambition of becoming one of the world’s most innovative and fast-growing gifting brands.” said Shashwat
NetApp gets Ritesh Doshi as Director Commercial for India and SAARC
He joins from Cisco
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 5:30 PM | 2 min read
NetApp a global cloud-led, data-centric software company today announced the appointment of Ritesh Doshi as Director Commercial for India & SAARC, and member of the NetApp India sales leadership team.
In a highly dynamic environment, the initial enterprise journey to the cloud has entered a new phase: the evolved cloud. With this, NetApp has stepped up their commitment to help customers unlock the best of cloud, and enjoy an optimised and secure environment. Ritesh Doshi’s appointment is in alignment with this vision and enable NetApp to continue to provide best-in-class hybrid multi cloud services to its customers.
Commenting on the appointment, Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India and SAARC, said, “Ritesh is a global industry veteran with a wealth of experience in sales leadership positions. He is a thought leader with a penchant for solving complex customer problems. I have been fortunate to have had the chance to work with Ritesh before, and I admire him for being persistent, putting the customer first, and always pushing for results.”
“I am delighted to be joining the NetApp family, a pioneer in data and cloud technologies. This is a fantastic opportunity to work along with the best in the industry, on cutting-edge technologies. New beginnings are always exciting. I am confident that with one of the most talented product and technology teams in the industry, we will continue to be trailblazers in delivering value to our customers”, said Ritesh Doshi.
In his role at NetApp, Ritesh will drive growth across NetApp’s portfolio of products and solutions, while working closely with the partner ecosystem. He will focus on driving GTM through partners and expand into areas which will deliver sustainable long term business growth. One of his priorities entails alignment with hyperscalers and the partner ecosystem. In doing so, Ritesh will leverage and drive NetApp’s new-age cloud innovations to help deliver direct business outcomes for customers. He will additionally bring in thought leadership on evolving trends and drive local innovation to meet customer expectations.
Ritesh brings to the table a highly versatile experience of over 23 years. He was a technology practitioner before moving to frontline sales. He joins NetApp from Cisco, where he led the Enterprise Networking Business in India and SAARC.
With his appointment to the leadership team, NetApp has reiterated its commitment to growing their business across the region.
Duroflex appoints Rajat Rastogi as new CFO
Rajesh Kumar Dash joins as Product and Category Head
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Duroflex has appointed Rajat Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer and Rajesh Kumar Dash as Product and Category Head.
Rastogi has over 20 years of corporate finance experience across a variety of industries, from FMCG to E-Commerce. Previously, he held the role of Finance Head at Udaan.com and has also worked at Livspace, Flipkart, Coca Cola, and Fosroc Chemicals.
As CFO at Duroflex, Rajat will be responsible for ensuring the strong financial health of the organization. He will oversee FP&A & Controllership functions, lead funding discussions, work with department heads to analyze financial data and develop the company's financial strategy. He will also consult with the Board of Directors and business heads of Duroflex.
Commenting on the appointment, Mohanraj J, CEO, Duroflex said, “We are pleased to welcome Rastogi to the Duroflex family. His extensive experience across multiple industries will contribute to our growth and help us develop a strategic roadmap for our IPO. We look forward to working with him to become a prominent sleep solutions organisation with our aggressive expansion plans.”
Rastogi said, “I’m very excited to join Duroflex. Over the past few years, they have grown remarkably thanks to the agile leadership team and focused efforts towards becoming India’s Sleep Expert. I look forward to working with the team and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to accelerate the company's strategic growth and path to profitability.”
The company has also appointed Rajesh Kumar Dash as Product and Category Head, Duroflex. Dash is a product and marketing expert with 20 years of experience in P&L, Product & Category Management, Portfolio Management and Life Cycle Management.
Dash said, “I am excited to join Duroflex. The organisation’s culture is based on a strongly held and widely shared set of beliefs that are supported by strategy and structure. They have some of the smartest minds with strong technical expertise, a data-driven mindset, passion for products and strategic thinking. I am excited about being part of the growth journey of Duroflex to become the most admired brand in the sleep and comfort industry.”
Schneider Electric ropes in Manish Pant as Executive VP - International Ops
Pant was earlier President - East Asia & Japan Zone
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Schneider Electric has appointed Manish Pant as the new Executive Vice-President for its International Operations, effective 1st November 2022.
Prior to the appointment, Pant was President of East Asia and Japan Zone from 2021 to 2022, where he spearheaded commercial operations across 14 countries including South-East Asia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Mongolia, driving business performance and transformation.
Speaking on his appointment, Pant said, “At Schneider, we strive to be the most local of the global companies, with an aim to empower local communities so that they make the most of their energy and resources in an efficient and sustainable manner. In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities, accelerating research and innovation, and contributing towards building a climate-positive world through enhanced collaborations and partnerships.”
In his new role, Pant will lead the operations in Pacific, India, Middle East Africa, and South America by bringing solutions supporting our customers in their sustainability journey.
Manish Pant has been with Schneider Electric for more than two decades and has held strategic roles across operations, business divisions and joint ventures.
Prior to his stint at Schneider Electric, he worked at Larsen & Toubro Ltd India, leading Sales and Marketing in the organization.
Prashant Deshpande elevated as Chief Brand Officer, Kurlon
In the newly created role, Deshpande will be looking after brand communication, retail business and CSR
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 5, 2023 12:03 PM | 1 min read
Prashant Deshpande has been promoted as the Chief Brand Officer of Kurlon Limited, effective December 2022.
In the new role, Deshpande will be looking after brand communication, consumer delight, retail business and CSR. While heading marketing at Kurlon, Deshpande looked after media innovation and brand repositioning among other things.
Prior to Kurlon, Deshpande was with Zivame, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Hanesbrands and Coffee Day Group.
Deshpande told e4m he would be focusing on innovation, sustainability and customer-centric approach towards business.
“This role has a lot of responsibility, feeling very excited. It is going to be fun and relaxing at the same time,” he said.
The role of Chief Brand Officer is a brand-new position that has been created for the company to focus on consumer journey and direct consumer business, Deshpande added.
Mastercard names Gautam Aggarwal as Division President, S Asia & Country Corporate Officer
He takes over from Nikhil Sahni who will be assuming a new regional role
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
Mastercard has appointed Gautam Aggarwal as Division President for South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India, effective January 1. He takes the mantle from Nikhil Sahni, who is assuming a new regional role within the company.
With his new remit, Aggarwal will oversee all of Mastercard’s activities across South Asia and India, including product management, engagements with customers and regulators, marketing and more. In addition, as head of the payment technology firm’s South Asia division, based out of Mumbai, he will lead operations across the sub-continent, covering Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, in addition to India.
Aggarwal joined Mastercard in 2014, bringing with him more than a decade of experience across technology, sales and business development, product management, strategy, and M&A.
“With more than two decades of technology, innovation, and commercial market experience, Gautam brings a strong multidisciplinary background and global perspective to addressing regional priorities. Combined with his Mastercard know-how gleaned from his eight years with the company that saw him spearheading a number of strategic initiatives and countless technology investments, he is uniquely equipped to ensure that Mastercard is poised to tackle the range of opportunities and challenges ahead,” said Ari Sarker, President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. “As the company enters the next phase of its growth journey in South Asia, we look forward to deepening partnerships with stakeholders in India and across the sub-continent under Gautam’s leadership.”
“I am incredibly energized to steward Mastercard’s South Asia division which includes some of the fastest growing, most dynamic economies in the world. With the India growth story in particular being closely watched globally, Mastercard is committed to doing all that it can to enable the government’s Digital India vision by investing the full breadth of its resources – people, data, services, technology, philanthropy – to support the country’s long-term inclusive growth,” said Aggarwal.
TV9 Network names Vikas Srivastava as President – Marketing
Srivastava has nearly 18 years of experience
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 11:19 AM | 1 min read
TV9 Network has appointed Vikas Srivastava as President - Marketing.
He has nearly 18 years of experience in the domain and has been associated with companies like Colgate Palmolive, Castrol and Emami.
Srivastava will be driving the media network's marketing needs in broadcast as well as digital mediums.
