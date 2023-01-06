Sunil Nair moves on from Firework

Gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) has announced the appointment of Shashwat Goswami to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.

In his role will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing approach, creative collaborations to implement FNP’s strategic vision. He will build on the company’s position in the market to accelerate growth, innovation, and value for stakeholders and customers.

As part of the marketing function, Shashwat will oversee brand building, consumer acquisition via organic & paid channels, retention marketing, social media marketing and public relations. The appointment comes amid rapid growth of the gifting behemoth following its ongoing evolution in terms of improved brand ethos and recent rebranding exercise which are part of FNP’s wider mission to bring operational resilience and business excellence to the forefront.

Shashwat who brings almost 2 decades of high impact brand experience, served as the Marketing Head at Gaana where he was leading growth, retention and brand marketing for the music streaming app. Prior to Gaana he was the Marketing Head (Private Label) at Grofers where he was spearheading a wide portfolio of the online grocery major’s own brands. Previously a Senior Executive with a decade long experience at Pepsico he was responsible for conceptualizing and executing creative storytelling and building marketing offence for the cola brand’s iconic Pepsi Thi Pi Gaya campaign. A seasoned strategy and marketing executive, he has been working at the intersection of FMCG and technology for decades. He has been building, leading and scaling marketing efforts across brands.

Speaking on the appointment Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and Director, FNP said “For the past 30 years FNP has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives through its products and services. As we ready ourselves for the next phase of growth, innovation, marketing experience and sustainability will play a crucial role. We intend to bring our consumers closer to the brand by positioning FNP through an innovative lens, by capturing unique story telling opportunities and personalised retail experiences. Shashwat with his compelling track record, his depth and breadth of marketing experience is the right fit and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team”

“I am thrilled to be joining FNP at such an exciting time of the business where we are taking our success in India towards a global footprint. I am looking forward to contributing towards FNP’s growth ambition of becoming one of the world’s most innovative and fast-growing gifting brands.” said Shashwat