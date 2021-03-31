Airtel Thanks partners with Firework for 30-second ‘Stories’ format vertical videos

Firework’s Internet 3.0 initiative got a boost with Airtel Thanks agreeing to collaborate with the short video stories platform. With this partnership, Airtel Thanks will now publish 30-second ‘Stories’ format vertical videos on their app, powered by Firework.

Globally more than 70% of social media users engage with 'Stories' format content in the app ecosystem. The 'Stories' format’s popularity has resulted in greater engagement for every social app in recent past. In line with this trend, Firework is helping brands upgrade and update their app and website with ‘stories’ capability that is driving 40% more engagement in a non-social media environment.

In a mobile-first environment like India, Airtel have led the way democratising premium, engaging entertainment offering on Airtel Thanks. Now, with this collaboration with Firework, Airtel Thanks will deliver immersive and interactive experience and tap into Firework’s 20 million-plus vertical video feed in “stories” format.

“We are happy to have a partner like Airtel that has always kept customer delight at a core of their business strategy. This partnership validates our effort and lead the initiative to build a more decentralised ecosystem. Airtel offers great value to its users with quality entertainment on Airtel Thanks and that is exactly what Firework enables as well," said Firework India Head of Partnerships and Growth Sudarshan Kadam.

"With clean and exciting content Firework will assist Airtel Thanks derive deeper engagement through our open web network. Airtel now becomes a part of the Firework’s vast network. A network that will assist Airtel Thanks users to do more and enjoy diverse, well-curated content on their fingertips as well as enjoy e-commerce in a very unique way."

Firework in India has over 200 publishers, assisting each of them to optimise their presence on the web with the use of vertical short video web stories. Firework’s web story technology is transforming how small businesses engage with their audience, driving towards deeper market penetration. Firework goes against the basic principles of the powerful big tech giants, revolutionizing open protocols of the internet into the future.

This remarkable capability has transformed Firework into an essential technology medium like that of email client or web hosting. Kadam further added “Firework has created an ecosystem with which it is empowering both publishers and brands to independently be able to offer the best of social media without having to share user data and compromise on privacy issues. Our existing publishers and brands are deriving much more value in the form of engagement, stickiness for their own platform rather than contributing to the social media platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)