Firework beefs up leadership team with two key appointments

Short-video platform Firework has appointed Jeff Lucas as Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Patrick Berzai as VP, Global Head of Marketing.



Lucas joins Firework from Verizon Media where he was Global Head of Ad Sales. Prior to Firework, Berzai was former VP, Global Marketing for JW Player.



"Firework welcomes two of the digital ecosystem's strongest leaders to our senior team: Jeff Lucas as Global CRO; former Global Head of Ad Sales for Verizon Media, Snapchat, and Viacom and Patrick Berzai as VP, Global Head of Marketing; former VP, Global Marketing for JW Player, and Senior Partner, Group Director, Global Media for GroupM," Firework India MD and CEO Sunil Nair said in a LinkedIn post.



"We are building the world's only globally connected infrastructure to support #livestreamshopping, #ecommercebusiness, and #shortvideos in support of the open web. Our mission is to empower #retailers, #d2cbrands, #cpgbrands, #digitalpublishing, #broadcastmedia + #sportsmedia networks, and their #designagency + #mediabuying & #retailmedia agencies with the best user and consumer engagement technology on earth that's fully shoppable," he further stated.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)