Suchana Sarkar named CBO of Makani Creatives
Sarkar held leadership positions at several network agencies such as Lintas and Ogilvy as well as real estate giant Lodha
Makani Creatives has announced the appointment of Suchana Sarkar as its new Chief Brand Officer. In this role, Suchana will be responsible for overseeing the company's brand strategy, marketing campaigns, and overall brand experience.
She brings a wide range of experience in brand management and marketing to her new role. Prior to joining Makani Creatives, Suchana held leadership positions at several network agencies such as Lintas and Ogilvy as well as real estate giant Lodha. In the last 14 years, she successfully developed and implemented brand strategies that drove growth and increased customer engagement for well-known brands like Surf Excel, Amazon dot In, Idea Cellular, Hershey’s etc. From multi-market, multi-channel campaigns to digital only brand launches, shopper interventions to packaging design – her width of the experience covers all touch points where a brand is manifested.
"We are excited to welcome Suchana Sarkar to our team as Chief Brand Officer," said Aejaz Khan, CEO, Makani Creatives. "With her extensive experience in building and elevating global brands, we are confident that she will be a great asset in our company’s transformational journey."
"I am thrilled to partner Sameer Makani (founder), Aejaz Khan (CEO) and Pavan Punjabi (CIO) in heralding what we believe is the 2.0 era for Makani Creatives," said Suchana Sarkar. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working closely with the dynamic team and fantastic roster of clients in delivering effectiveness through some ambitious and audacious work."
Kartikeya Sinha named Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC
Prior to joining NSIC, he was General Manager at BSNL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 1:47 PM | 1 min read
Kartikeya Sinha has assumed the charge of Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC. Prior to joining NSIC, he was working as General Manager, BSNL. Kartikeya Sinha is an alumnus of IIT, Delhi and University of Oxford, UK. He brings vast experience working with Government and Industry.
Sinha has a vision to enhance the outreach of NSIC schemes as well as raise the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs, increase the productivity level of each sub-sector through adoption of best practices, knowledge enhancement and digital intervention which will help the MSMEs to integrate with the global supply chain and become future ready.
Pramerica Life Insurance names Pankaj Gupta as MD & CEO
Gupta joins from HDFC Life where he was Group Head – Distribution Strategy & Alliances
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 12:03 PM | 2 min read
Pramerica Life Insurance Limited has appointed Pankaj Gupta as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
The appointment has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Board of Pramerica Life Insurance. Pankaj succeeds Kalpana Sampat, who was the previous MD & CEO.
Gupta will be responsible for driving strategic growth led transformation to bring Pramerica Life amongst the leading Life Insurance companies in India.
He joins Pramerica Life Insurance from HDFC Life, where he was Group Head – Distribution Strategy & Alliances and was part of HDFC Life’s top Leadership team. He has also held senior leadership roles at Citigroup, ICICI Bank, and TCS.
Jairam Sridharan, Chairman, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited & MD, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “The Board is delighted to welcome Pankaj as MD & CEO. The sector has also witnessed a series of very progressive interventions by the regulator in recent times. At Piramal, we are very excited about these developments and are looking forward to building a great insurance business with our partners PFI."
Pavan Dhamija, Director, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited and Regional President, International Businesses for PFI, said, “Pankaj’s broad experience and track record of building and operating profitable businesses, combined with an enabling regulatory environment and strong alignment with Piramal, points to a future of sustained high growth for Pramerica Life. We look forward to Pankaj’s leadership, and as shareholders, stay committed to supporting Pramerica Life in the next exciting phase of its journey.”
On his appointment, Gupta said, "It is an honour to be appointed by the Board of Pramerica Life Insurance and to be entrusted with the responsibility of building a strong company. Life Insurance sector presents a long term structural opportunity. The economic, demographic and regulatory drivers of the sector are compelling. With support from the Board and the shareholders, I look forward to working with my teams to create a thriving and sustainable franchise that is customer centric and works to deepen the penetration of Life Insurance in the country and contribute towards the mission of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’.”
Pawan Sarda joins The House of Abhinandan Lodha as Chief Growth Officer
He moved out of Wingreens in February
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Pawan Sarda has taken up the role of Chief Growth Officer at The House of Abhinandan Lodha.
He stepped down as Wingreens's Group CMO and Head of D2C in February.
Prior to that, Sarda was with Future Group. There he was managing digital, marketing and ecommerce business for all retail formats.
He was also with Tata Housing for over three years as Head - Marketing and Product Development (Domestic and international markets) - TATA Value Homes and with Pantaloon Retail India for over six years.
Shaktipriyo Sikdar appointed Head of Digital Marketing at Emami
Prior to this, Sikdar was with Mindshare as Partner-Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:47 PM | 1 min read
Shaktipriyo Sikdar has been appointed as the Head of Digital Marketing at Emami Ltd. Sikdar announced his new role in a LinkedIn post.
"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head - Digital Marketing at Emami Ltd!", the post read.
Sikdar has rich experience in
Previously, he was the Entertainment (Sports, Entertainment, Movies and Regional Channels) for B2C and B2B, eCommerce: shopdisney.in, Hotstar Ads, Studios: Marvel, Foxtar and Disney Releases and ESPN and ESPNcricinfo.
Google's Sapna Chadha elevated to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier
In her new role, Chadha will lead the business growth, strategy, and operations in this region
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:04 PM | 1 min read
Sapna Chadha has been elevated to Vice President of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier division. In the new role, Chadha will lead Google's business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific. She was previously the vice president of marketing for Southeast Asia and India. Chadha made the announcement through a LinkedIn post. “I'm delighted to announce my new appointment as Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier. In this role, I will lead our business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific”, she said in the post.
“This region which we affectionately call “SEAS” internally has not only become home for me, but it has captured me just as Jacques Cousteau says - “The sea, once it casts its spell upon a man, can never be shaken off”. Both Southeast Asia and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial people, businesses and advertisers, and I'm incredibly excited to lead our team and help businesses thrive in this digital decade”, the post further read.
Chadha joined Google in India and was promoted to vice president of marketing for India and Southeast Asia in 2021. Prior to joining Google, Chadha was in consulting at Deloitte and has held senior management roles at American Express in the US and India.
Raptee appoints Jayapradeep V as Chief Business Officer
He was previously the business head for Royal Enfield (India and SAARC)
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 1:53 PM | 4 min read
Premium EV motorcycle Startup Raptee has announced the appointment of Mr Jayapradeep V as the Chief Business Officer. JP, who comes with over 25 years of experience, has worked with Royal Enfield for 15 years as their Business Head for India and Saarc region. JP has been credited with leading Royal Enfield’s premium distribution and commanding a market share of over 25% in the 150+ CC segment in India.
At Raptee, JP’s focus would be on establishing the brand as a premium motorcycle across the 2W category. JP will also be focusing on designing and delivering the customer experience for an effortless ownership, strategize and execute pan India and international network. He will also be providing strategic support to the overall organisational development.
Commenting on JP’s appointment, Dinesh Arjun, Founder, CEO, Raptee, says, “JP joins Raptee just as we reach a critical inflection point. We are transitioning from being a small technology outfit to an OEM. We intend to build a brand that does justice to the state-of-the-art tech that the team at Raptee has built over the last three years. I believe JP brings the experience of building an excellent motorcycle brand and the understanding of how crucial it is to accomplish so while being frugal and lean. Moreover, with senior leadership, cultural fit is extremely important, and his MO of being very hands-on and working at ground zero is very much in line with how we work at Raptee. We're super thrilled to have him on board, and I'm personally looking forward to building Raptee alongside him.”
The Company aims to offer its customers a premium experience with their cutting-edge technology products and passionate people to make mobility effortless, smart and safe.
JP, a well-respected and domain expert in the automotive industry is the right fit to empower Raptee to build themselves as a premium brand in the emerging EV market. JP has led several strategic initiatives at Royal Enfield and he was instrumental in developing the Network expansion strategy. He led a sizable portion of RE's dealer expansion drive, including the Studio format expansion. This first-of-its-kind industry project was regarded as a successful RE initiative for boosting market share in India's remote rural areas. During the time of RE's significant transition, he was in charge of the Brand Retail Identity implementation and customer experience automation projects. JP played a crucial role in developing the structured Retail finance tie-ups and offerings for consumers partnering with all the major banks and NBFCs. Under his leadership, RE achieved the highest-ever monthly sales in October 2022 and a growth of 63% till November 2022 and improved the market share to 6.7% from 4.9%.
Commenting on his appointment, Jayapradeep, Chief Business Officer, Raptee, says, “India being the major player in the Global auto industry, the Indian 2-wheeler segment has to lead the transformation to the EV segment to create a global impact. While the EV penetration in the scooter segment has crossed 10% and is growing, the EV penetration in the Motorcycle segment, which is almost 2 times of the scooter segment, is yet to see any traction, with not many players in the segment. This brings Raptee an opportunity to be the leader in the EV transformation by offering technologically advanced motorcycles with first-of-its-kind features in E2W and helping consumers upgrade from their ICE to EV effortlessly. I am really happy to be working with a very young team at Raptee, designing and developing motorcycles for the young generation consumers.”
Raptee is slated to unveil its range of revolutionary electric motorcycles by the end of this year. The company plans to set up its first plant near Chennai. The team has designed a state of the art motorcycle that comes with no fuss, no part replacement, and low maintenance. An independently designed vehicle meant to stay in shape for times to come so you can sit back, unwind and let the motorcycle take care of itself. The premium bikes will be built to be intuitive and intelligent, with features like throttle mapping, blind-spot detection, and Bluetooth connectivity to keep you safe and sound at all times.
Bagrry’s names Jayant Kapre as MD & CEO
Prior to this, he has held leadership roles at brands like Wrigley, Frito Lay, McVitie’s and Britannia
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 12:48 PM | 3 min read
Bagrrys India Private Limited, a leading brand in the Breakfast Cereals & Health Food category, has announced the appointment of Jayant Kapre as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. Kapre will focus on accelerating growth and sharpening the renowned brand’s commercial advantage. As the MD & CEO, he will be responsible for devising and executing a robust growth strategy for Bagrry’s.
A dynamic leader, Jayant Kapre has over 26 years of rich experience in the FMCG sector, primarily in the food space. He has held successful leadership roles at brands like Wrigley, Frito Lay, McVitie’s and Britannia, and has grown and managed 9 businesses prior to joining Bagrry’s. He is a veteran of the packaged food industry in India and Southeast Asia and has an outstanding track record of launching, turning around and growing consumer-branded businesses. Kapre is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.
At Bagrry’s he will focus on strengthening the brand’s solid foundation and attaining sustainable market growth. He will lead the brand as it carefully expands into newer categories that are aligned to its distinct personality. Kapre believes that the environment is ultra-competitive, with players willing to invest heavily, and that it is critical to find product and business solutions that find the right balance. It is his opinion that being distinctive in the market and staying true to Bagrry’s brand promise will be imperative to fuel growth.
For over 25 years, Bagrry’s has aimed at setting new standards in innovation, responsible nutrition and quality manufacturing. Over the years, the brand has created products that have helped consumers live a fit and healthy lifestyle, as they live up to their belief that ‘nutritious and high-quality food is a right, not a privilege.’
“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Bagrry’s. It is rare to find a food company that matches the attention to nutrition, quality and hygiene at Bagrry’s. Working on trustworthy recipes which are truly good for consumers was a great draw for me- the world needs more of this right now! The business has been extremely well run so far and the profitable growth is testimony to this. The brand is at an exciting crossroads in its journey, and I am glad to lead a vital change in momentum. I seek to fuel growth and expansion across categories, whilst maintaining profitability” said Jayant Kapre, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bagrrys India Private Limited.
“At Bagrry’s, with a lineage of over 50 years of innovation, we’re building India’s most trusted health food brand. Our vision has always been to transform our family business into an institution driven by some of the finest consumer minds. Jayant brings with him decades of unparalleled leadership experience in the FMCG & food processing space, and also resonates with our core values. We’re excited to have him on board and we are confident that he’ll scale Bagrry’s to newer heights.” said Aditya Bagri, Director, Bagrry’s Group.
