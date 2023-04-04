Shiprocket appoints Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing

E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has announced the appointment of Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing at Shiprocket. Somil brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies like the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, and India. Having served in leadership roles across brands like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman & Wakefield, and Airtel, Somil has successfully driven profitable business growth, created new categories, and been awarded for driving record growth in highly competitive markets.

Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, " At Shiprocket, we are building an ecosystem of technology-backed solutions to enable E-commerce for the sellers of BHARAT. We are thrilled to have Somil onboard, who, with his elaborate industry experience, will play an instrumental role in powering business growth for sellers from every nook and corner of the country. In this pursuit of building an OS of E-commerce in India, Somil’s belief in leveraging consumer-driven insights will bolster Shiprocket’s vision of being synonymous with consumer trust. ”

Somil Agrawal, Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing, Shiprocket on his appointment said, "Shiprocket is committed to provide value to Indian e-commerce sellers by leveraging user-first novel solutions to simply provide the ease of doing business. I am excited to join Saahil and the leadership team on this journey of building Shiprocket as a global brand and driving performance for the organisation."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)