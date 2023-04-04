Shiprocket appoints Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing
E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has announced the appointment of Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing at Shiprocket. Somil brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies like the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, and India. Having served in leadership roles across brands like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman & Wakefield, and Airtel, Somil has successfully driven profitable business growth, created new categories, and been awarded for driving record growth in highly competitive markets.
Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, " At Shiprocket, we are building an ecosystem of technology-backed solutions to enable E-commerce for the sellers of BHARAT. We are thrilled to have Somil onboard, who, with his elaborate industry experience, will play an instrumental role in powering business growth for sellers from every nook and corner of the country. In this pursuit of building an OS of E-commerce in India, Somil’s belief in leveraging consumer-driven insights will bolster Shiprocket’s vision of being synonymous with consumer trust. ”
Somil Agrawal, Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing, Shiprocket on his appointment said, "Shiprocket is committed to provide value to Indian e-commerce sellers by leveraging user-first novel solutions to simply provide the ease of doing business. I am excited to join Saahil and the leadership team on this journey of building Shiprocket as a global brand and driving performance for the organisation."
Vedanta Resources’ Ajay Goel joins BYJU's as CFO
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:17 PM | 1 min read
Ajay Goel of Vedanta Resources has joined BYJU's as the Chief Financial Officer, as per media reports.
At Vedanta, Goel was the group deputy CFO. He was responsible for financial planning and analysis, controllership, consolidation and accounting, audit, taxation - Direct and Indirect, secretarial & compliance and risk management.
He has earlier worked with Diageo, GE and Coca-Cola.
Bain & Company’s Karan Singh takes on as APAC head-sustainability & responsibility
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
Bain & Company has appointed Karan Singh as Asia Pacific head of Sustainability and Responsibility (S&R) practice.
Based in New Delhi, Karan was one of the founding partners who helped establish Bain's India business in 2006 and has more than 20 years of management consulting experience across Asia, Europe and the United States.
Karan was most recently managing partner for Bain India. Under his leadership, Bain India has grown at over 20% CAGR over the last eight years with a focus on transformation for marquee clients. Prior to that, Karan was leader of Bain's Healthcare practice in Asia Pacific. He also serves on the boards of Bridgespan, Kailash Satyarthi and ALVL foundations. Karan was also recently appointed chairman of Bain India.
“S&R is a very important and rapidly evolving topic. I am honored at this opportunity and look forward to working with companies to embed ESG in their strategic priorities, and scaling Bain’s S&R practice in Asia Pacific,” said Karan Singh.
Karan succeeds Brian Murphy who continues to lead the Energy and Natural Resources practice in Asia Pacific.
“I am confident that Karan will continue to bring his trademark boldness to this business-building mission. With his leadership, we aspire to build on the strong start in S&R and create many more client and people success stories in the ESG space,” said Satish Shankar, Bain & Company’s Asia Pacific regional managing partner. “We also thank Brian, who in a very short time, built a strong team, developed a network of experts, and created multiple referenceable client results stories.”
“Sustainability is one of the most important themes of our time and no doubt Karan will be at the front and center leading our Asia Pacific clients to define bold ambitions and achieve extraordinary results that redefine industries in the energy transition. His strong leadership experience, entrepreneurial mindset and camaraderie with colleagues and clients make him a solid candidate for this role,” said François Faelli, global managing partner of ESG.
Harish Kumar elevated to National Sales Head - Regional Markets at Dainik Bhaskar Group
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:59 AM | 1 min read
Dainik Bhaskar Group has elevated Harish Kumar to National Sales Head - Regional Markets. Kumar made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as National Sales Head - Regional Markets at Dainik Bhaskar Group”, his post read.
Prior to his new role, Kumar was the Branch Head - Corporate Sales & Marketing at the Dainik Bhaskar Group. He held the position for over 10 years.
Previously, Kumar was with Amar Ujala Publications Ltd for over 3 years as West Head - Media Marketing. Before that, he was with Hindustan Times as Asst. General Manager - Media Marketing.
Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as COO
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:47 AM | 1 min read
Tata International has announced the appointment of Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer. He will report to Anand Sen, Managing Director of Tata International Limited. With this appointment, all vertical heads will report to Singhal.
Singhal with an experience of over 35 years moves to Tata International from Tata Steel. At Tata Steel he held various positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his most recent role as Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Flat Products.
Speaking on the announcement, Sen said, "I am pleased to welcome Mr. Rajeev Singhal to Tata International as our Chief Operating Officer. I believe that his strategic insights and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and expand our presence. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights in all aspects of the business."
On his appointment, Singhal said, "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive growth and build on the company's success. With the support of the talented and dedicated Tata International team, I am confident that we will continue to drive value for our stakeholders."
Manas Lahiri named COO of Famous Innovations
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:30 AM | 2 min read
Famous Innovations has appointed Manas Lahiri as COO.
With over 21 years of experience in marketing and advertising, Lahiri brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. He has held senior positions at various renowned agencies and brands, including Samsung, Motorola, McCann, Ogilvy, Havas Worldwide, and more.
Speaking about his new role, Lahiri said, "I'm excited to be joining Famous Innovations and its young, vibrant team. The agency's focus on culture, design, and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for activating omnichannel growth for companies. I'm looking forward to working with the team to drive the agency's growth and success."
Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO of Famous Innovations said, "I couldn't be more excited to welcome Manas Lahiri to the Famous Innovations family. When we met, it was clear that his passion for creativity and innovation was a perfect fit for our agency. His track record of developing businesses and building happy teams is impressive, and we are fortunate to have him lead as our new COO. We believe that the human factor is crucial in an industry that is constantly evolving with new technologies. With Manas' strategic vision and deep understanding of brands, I am confident that he will help us further elevate our work and deliver exceptional results for our clients. This is a new chapter for Famous Innovations, and we are thrilled to have Manas onboard for this exciting journey."
Prajith VM elevated to Head of Digital Marketing – International at Fossil Group
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 10:42 AM | 1 min read
Prajith VM has been elevated to Head of Digital Marketing – International at Fossil Group, Inc. Before this, Prajith was Head of Digital Marketing – APAC for 10 months.
He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Digital Marketing - International at Fossil Group, Inc.!”, his post read.
Before joining Fossil Group, Prajith was with De Beers Forevermark for over 7 years. The last position that he held at the company was Senior Marketing Manager (Head - Media, Digital, E-commerce) where he led the Media, Digital, and E-commerce mandate for the De Beers brand for India & UAE markets.
Previously, Prajith was with DIAGEO India for over 4 years where he was a part of the Diageo Global Travel team, responsible for the Marketing & Operations of the Travel Retail Business (Duty-Free) of the key airports in India & Sri Lanka.
Sachin Kamble to lead digital business at Sony Music Entertainment
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 12:48 PM | 1 min read
Sachin Kamble has been appointed to lead digital business at Sony Music Entertainment (SME)and will report to MD Vinit Thakkar.
Kamble is leading the company’s digital business with the media partners for Digital Platforms, TV Channels, OTT platforms, Shortform Videos, etc. across SAARC region and collaborating with the Global teams to drive overall revenue. His major focus will be to strengthen Sony Music Entertainment’s position and market share in the rapidly growing Indian Music market.
He has more than sixteen years of experience in the media and entertainment industry in areas of Business Strategy, Consumer Insights, Post-Merger Integration and Business Automation AI/ML initiatives. In the past, he has worked with Star India, Walt Disney Company, Turner India, Zee Network & the Times Group.
In the last role with Times Internet Limited (Gaana.com), Kamble was heading the Content Licensing & Strategy for the OTT service across languages and categories.
In his leadership, the platform underwent a transition to pivot the business to an entirely subscription model.
