Shamsuddin Jasani quits as Group Managing Director of Isobar India

Shamsuddin Jasani, Group Managing Director of Isobar India, has put in his papers.

e4m reached out to Jasani for an official confirmation, but is yet to get a response.

Shams, as he is popularly known in the industry, was elevated to the position of Group Managing Director of Isobar, the digital agency from Dentsu Aegis Network, in August 2018. He launched Isobar in India in August 2008.

He has also launched Amnet in India and is the Executive Sponsor of Dentsu Programmatic.

In the past, he has worked with agencies such as Hungama, Mediaturf and Apnaloan.

