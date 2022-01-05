Sanjay Jain bids adieu to Disney Star after 16 years

Jain, The Walt Disney Company India Finance and Business Operations Head, will be with the company till the end of this month

The Walt Disney Company India Finance and Business Operations Head Sanjay Jain has called it quits after spending over 16 years at the media conglomerate, sources close to the development have told exchange4media.com. He will be with the company till the end of this month.

Disney Star declined to comment on Jain's departure from the company.

A CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Jain joined Star in 2005 as Deputy CFO and was elevated as CFO in 2007. Following Disney's acquisition of Star India, Jain became the Chief Financial Officer, Direct-to-Consumer & International - APAC.



In February 2021, he was appointed as the Finance and Business Operations Head for Disney India. In this role, he was responsible for financial planning, M&A, tax, treasury, forecasting and investor relations.



As CFO, Jain had conceptualised and implemented Star's transition of operations from Hong Kong to India. He also played a key role in the acquisition of Asianet, MAA TV and the India part of the ESPN Star Sports business by Star.





Prior to joining Star India, Jain was Vice President – Service Delivery at Genpact overseeing a team of 300+ employees delivering high-end financial operations. He also spent considerable time with GE Capital Services handling various assignments in controllership, financial planning and analysis, acquisition integration, across continents.

