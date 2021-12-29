Samsung expands its footprint in India, announces key leadership appointments

Mohandeep Singh will be the Head - Sales, Marketing & Operations for Consumer Electronics business, while Raju Pullan will be the new Head - Sales & Retail for Mobile business, among others

Samsung today announced key organizational changes in India to generate more synergies amongst its various businesses and deliver an enriching and meaningful experience for consumers, as the company further expands its footprint in India and takes new strides in innovations driven by future technologies.

Mohandeep Singh will be the new Head, Sales, Marketing & Operations for the Consumer Electronics business, while Raju Pullan will be the new Head, Sales & Retail for the Mobile business. Aditya Babbar will lead Product Marketing for the Mobile business.

Three new teams are being created to improve operational synergies and consumer experiences.

The company has appointed CH Choi as the new division leader for the Consumer Electronics business, while Jinsock Lee will be the division leader for the Network business. Lee will be based in Mumbai. Jongbum Park will continue to be the division leader for the Mobile business.

Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, will also head a newly created India Customer Experience (ICX) and Business Strategy team to create multiple device experience for Indian consumers.

The new Direct-To-Customer team will be headed by Sumit Walia. Walia will also lead the Corporate Marketing team.

A new Enterprise Business team will be headed by Akash Saxenaa.

Asim Warsi will be pursuing a different professional path and in that, he will continue to be engaged with Samsung India.

These changes will help Samsung to continue to serve our consumers and partners in India as we have done in the past 25 years and achieve our vision of Powering Digital India.

