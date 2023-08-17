Rediffusion rejigs creative top deck: New roles for Virendra Tivrekar, Nilesh Nayak

Rediffusion has announced a re-structuring of its creative top deck.

Virendra Tivrekar, Executive Creative Director, was named National Head of Art. Nilesh Nayak, Executive Creative Director, was named National Head of Copy. Both Tivrekar and Nayak will report to National Creative Director (NCD) Pramod Sharma. Sharma has been NCD since 2021.

Ajit Rakhade takes over from Virendra Tivrekar as the new head of Rediffusion Studios - the digital and design studio of the agency. Rohan Parab has been assigned leadership of Rediffusion AI Studios, a new vertical that has been recently created.

“We are restructuring our national creative team to keep pace with the hi-growth trajectory of Rediffusion in the last few months. Virendra, Nilesh, Ajit and Rohan are all hi-calibre talent and redefining their roles will help us best utilise their talents,” says Pramod Sharma. “The creation of Rediffusion AI Studios is a first in the advertising business in India. It will enhance the cutting edge work that Rediffusion Studios has already been doing in typography, graphics and packaging design.”

Adds Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President, “We have gained a large number of clients in Delhi and Mumbai in this financial year. The sharper re-assigning of roles will help Rediffusion focus on a better creative product.”

