Rediffusion rejigs creative top deck: New roles for Virendra Tivrekar, Nilesh Nayak
Tivrekar named National Head of Art and Nayak is National Head of Copy
Rediffusion has announced a re-structuring of its creative top deck.
Virendra Tivrekar, Executive Creative Director, was named National Head of Art. Nilesh Nayak, Executive Creative Director, was named National Head of Copy. Both Tivrekar and Nayak will report to National Creative Director (NCD) Pramod Sharma. Sharma has been NCD since 2021.
Ajit Rakhade takes over from Virendra Tivrekar as the new head of Rediffusion Studios - the digital and design studio of the agency. Rohan Parab has been assigned leadership of Rediffusion AI Studios, a new vertical that has been recently created.
“We are restructuring our national creative team to keep pace with the hi-growth trajectory of Rediffusion in the last few months. Virendra, Nilesh, Ajit and Rohan are all hi-calibre talent and redefining their roles will help us best utilise their talents,” says Pramod Sharma. “The creation of Rediffusion AI Studios is a first in the advertising business in India. It will enhance the cutting edge work that Rediffusion Studios has already been doing in typography, graphics and packaging design.”
Adds Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President, “We have gained a large number of clients in Delhi and Mumbai in this financial year. The sharper re-assigning of roles will help Rediffusion focus on a better creative product.”
Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Kumar Gaurav as Chief Marketing Officer
Kumar is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across Banking, NBFC, Insurance and FMCG
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 6:52 PM | 2 min read
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, focusing on consumer and MSME finance, today announces the appointment of Kumar Gaurav as Chief Marketing Officer.
In his new role, Kumar will lead the Marketing, Brand, Corporate Communications, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and will be responsible for developing brand campaigns to enhance company’s brand presence and reputation in a manner that drives consistent business growth.
Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp said “We are thrilled to welcome Kumar to Poonawalla Fincorp as we continue to strengthen our leadership team. Kumar’s expertise in storytelling, analysing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will help the brand build as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. We are confident that Kumar will play an instrumental role in continued success and growth of Poonawalla Fincorp.”
Commenting on his appointment, Kumar Gaurav said, “I am truly honoured to be a part of this prestigious organisation and work with this team of exceptional professionals. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and diverse skill set to further drive the growth and brand reputation and committed to deliver exceptional results for all our stakeholders.”
Kumar is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across Banking, NBFC, Insurance and FMCG where he held senior leadership roles in reputed organizations such as IndusInd Bank, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Jana Small Finance Bank, Pernord Ricard India and Idea Cellular.
Vidya Kailasam Hangal appointed Head - Omnichannel at Mondelēz International
She was previously the India Consumer Digital Leader at the multinational confectionery, beverage and snack food company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 4:35 PM | 1 min read
Vidya Kailasam Hangal has announced that she has been elevated to Head - Omnichannel at Mondelēz International.
She was previously the India Consumer Digital Leader at the multinational confectionery, beverage and snack food company. She was with the company for nine years.
She has previously worked with Britannia Industries Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, Novartis Consumer Health and Infosys Technologies Ltd before.
Prasant Kar joins Monster Energy as Marketing Director, India
Previously he was with DIAGEO India for 7 years, last serving as its General Manager for Brand Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Prasant Kar has joined beverage brand Monster Energy as its Marketing Director for its India team. He shared the news on LinkedIn: "An exciting journey begins as I join the super energetic Monster Energy India team. Jumping onboard to hopefully unleash the Monster in an ever-growing Energy drinks segment in India and further taking the brand ahead, riding on its futuristic growth Pillars."
The senior marketing professional specialises in Category/ Product Management across Alcobev, FMCG and Consumer Durables.
Previously he was with DIAGEO India for 7 years, last serving as its General Manager for Brand Marketing.
Kar has also worked with Reckitt, Relaxo Footwear and LG Electronics.
Akshat Raizada is National Agency Head - JioCinema (Digital Ventures)
Raizada was previously with GroupM
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
GroupM's Akshat Raizada has joined JioCinema as the National Agency Head - JioCinema (Digital Ventures), as per media reports.
Raizada was with GroupM as the media buying agency’s National Lead - Digital Trading & Investments.
He is a business and revenue professional specialising in online and digital advertising skilled in maximising revenue and giving strategic direction to his divisions, according to his LinkedIn profile. "I'm responsible for scaling up the business to realize the true potential of the digital business," he wrote.
He has previously worked with Vertoz, Intellvisions Software Limited, Media.net, and Godrej Infotech.
Zeenah Vilcassim joins Zomato Live Entertainment as CEO
Vilcassim was previously associated with Bacardi for six years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 9:51 AM | 1 min read
The former Marketing Director of Bacardi, Zeenah Vilcassim, will be taking over as the Chief Executive Officer of Zomato’s experience arm- Zomato Live Entertainment. She confirmed the news to exchange4media.
Vilcassim joined Bacardi six years ago as the Global Brand Director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky, and moved to India in April 2021 to be the Marketing Director of Bacardi India.
At Bacardi, she led flagship properties like BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, and Casa BACARDÍ Halloween.
Vilcassim’s career began as an economist in 2009. Later, she moved on to Management Consultant role at Ernst and Young.
Vishal Kaul elevated to Associate Director Marketing at Disney Star
He will head marketing for Pro Kabaddi League (Mashal Sports)
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Vishal Kaul has been promoted to a new role at Disney Star, where he will now be Associate Director of Marketing and Head of Marketing for Pro Kabaddi League (Mashal Sports).
Kaul announced the development on LinkedIn: "I'm delighted to share that I have been elevated to Associate Director Marketing at Disney Star I will be Head of Marketing at Pro Kabaddi League( Mashal Sports). My heartfelt gratitude to everyone for unwavering support & encouragement. Looking forward to start of an exciting journey at Mashal Sports in landmark 10th edition."
Kaul has been associated with Disney Star for close to 8 years. In his previous role at the organisation, he was Senior Manager of Marketing at Star Sports.
He has previously worked for Times Now, Ogilvy & Mather, Percept/H Pvt. Ltd and Axii Studioworx.
Suryadeep Basiya joins Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Gujarati category
Prior to this, Basiya was Co-Founder and CEO at OhoGujarati
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:45 AM | 1 min read
Suryadeep Basiya has joined Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Gujarati category. He shared his new job update on LinkedIn. Prior to this, Basiya was the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at OhoGujarati.
Basiya is a business-oriented creative professional with 10+ years of experience across verticals in the Media & Entertainment industry.
As per reports, he will report to Arpit Mankar, Head of the Non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment.
Previously, he has worked with CineMan Productions, The Travelling Circus and Zibanka Media Services among other organisations.
