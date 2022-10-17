Rediffusion appoints Beena Koshy as Head of Mumbai operations

Koshy is back at Rediffusion for a second term and will be taking over the role of Executive Vice President

Rediffusion has announced the appointment of Beena Koshy as Executive Vice President & Head of Rediffusion Mumbai.

Koshy comes to Rediffusion with over 25 years of work experience, of which 12 years have been in the advertising industry and the rest at the client end with Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

“It is great to have Beena back at Rediffusion, from where she started her advertising career. With the kind of experience that she has garnered over the years, I am sure she will enrich the very many brands that will be in her charge at the agency,” says Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President, Rediffusion.

“I am looking forward to my second innings at Rediffusion. Rediffusion is an iconic brand name of the Indian ad industry. And it is a matter of pride for me to be leading the flagship office of the agency now. It is great to be back to working on Tata Motors, Taj and other clients that I serviced 25 years ago at the agency,” adds Koshy.

