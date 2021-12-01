Ranjita Sehgal quits Network18 after a seven-year stint

Ranjita Sehgal, Head - Special Projects, Network18 and Revenue Head, Moneycontrol.com, has quit the media conglomerate after a seven-year stint. In this role, she was working closely with the TV & Digital CEOs to build an integrated TV & Digital Product.



"Today is my last day@Network18. It's emotional yet liberating to have worked in an organization for 7 long years and when you are about to begin a new chapter in your life," Sehgal said in a LinkedIn post dated 30th November.



Sehgal has over two decades of experience with top media/digital conglomerates in India ranging from Times Group, Rediff.com, Yahoo India, Sify Technologies and Network18.

