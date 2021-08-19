Rajnish Ahuja exits ABP after long stint, likely headed to Zee for senior editorial role

Ahuja resigned on August 17, though his resignation has not been accepted yet

Rajnish Ahuja, Senior Vice President, ABP Network, has resigned after a stint of more than 13 years.

e4m could not get an official confirmation on the news despite repeated attempts to reach out to ABP. Avinash Pandey, CEO ABP News Network, could also not be reached out despite repeated attempts.

It has been learnt that Ahuja resigned on August 17, though his resignation has not been accepted yet.

Sources have also told e4m that Ahuja is all set to join Zee News in a big editorial role very shortly, though we have not been able to get formal confirmations from Zee Media either.

In August 2020, Ahuja was given a new role to lead the Corporate Communications Department at ABP Network, spearheading the company’s external relations, and stakeholder engagement. It is understood that he was sidelined amidst falling ratings.

Ahuja has been associated with ABP Network for 13 and a half years. Before turning into ABP News, the network was Star News and Ahuja spent 2 years 6 months with the same. Prior to this, he has served stints at DD News for a brief role, India Today Network for 2 years and 7 months and Reuters ANI before that for 6 years and 6 months.

Ahuja has also been recipient of many honours, including prestigious honours at exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba).

As Rajnish Ahuja moves to Zee after a long stint from ABP News Network, the core team that works with Ahuja is also likely to move with him to Zee. Core team of ABP staffers like Praveen Yadav, Shivam Gupta, Nandbir, Pratima Mishra, Sangeeta Tiwari may also leave in the next 90 days. This cannot be confirmed officially but these professionals prospered well under Ahuja’s leadership.pe

