Rajasthan Royals appoints Zameer Kochar as CMO

Prior to this, Kochar has worked with InterMiles - the frequent-flyer programme of Jet Airways, LoyaltyOne, Star India, Godfrey Phillips India, and Hindustan Unilever

Updated: Sep 6, 2021 8:15 AM
Royal Multi-Sport, the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, has appointed Zameer Kochar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He joins Rajasthan Royals from InterMiles, the frequent-flyer programme of Jet Airways, where he was serving as Vice President — Marketing & Member Engagement.

“Happy to share that I have joined Royal Multi-Sport Pvt Ltd (Rajasthan Royals) as their Chief Marketing Officer. Thank you, @JakeLushMcCrum, Rajasthan Royals, for this opportunity. Look forward to great learning experiences and an exciting stint with the Royals,” Kochar shared in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to InterMiles, he worked with LoyaltyOne as Head of Marketing — Brand & Promotions. He also had stints at Star India, Godfrey Phillips India, and Hindustan Unilever. He is an alumnus of M.E.T Institute of Management.

