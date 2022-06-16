Rahul Welde, EVP-Digital Transformation, moves on after 31 years at HUL

Welde said in a social media post that he was excited about a “new chapter”

Rahul Welde, Unilever's EVP-Digital Transformation & Digital Business, has said that he is moving out after a 31-year stint.

He made the announcement on social media.

Welde has said that he will be starting a "new chapter".

Time does fly. Also time to move on. 31 years since I started at Unilever. Great company - great people, great brands. Ever so thankful.



Pic : An epic moment - of me handing over my employee pass while carrying a bagful of Unilever goodwill. pic.twitter.com/1OBRddV9EQ — Rahul Welde (@RahulWelde) June 15, 2022

Welde joined the FMCG major as a management trainee in 1991. He was appointed Media Director - South Asia and General Manger - Media Services in 2005.

Welde led various senior positions like VP-Media and Global VP-Digital Transformation before being elevated as EVP-Digital Transformation and then EVP-Digital Business.

