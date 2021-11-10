Priyanshi Shah rejoins FoxyMoron as Creative Director-West

FoxyMoron, the full-funnel digital and creative agency under the Zoo Media network, has appointed Priyanshi Shah as Creative Director, West. In this role, she will be leading the creative operations for the agency’s clientele based out of the region and report into Dhruv Warrior, National Creative Director.



Shah rejoins the agency, with over seven years of experience in digital marketing across multiple sectors such as beauty, FMCG, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and sports. She has conceptualised and executed award winning campaigns for brands like Maybelline, HBO India, GoAir amongst several others. In her previous role at FoxyMoron, she held the position of an Associate Creative Director.



Prior to FoxyMoron, Priyanshi served as the Creative Strategist at By The Gram. She has previously worked with the agencies WatConsult and AER Media.



Speaking on her appointment, Dhruv Warrior said, “Priyanshi has a unique and vital combination of skills that all creatives need today. She has a strong foundation in digital creative strategy, a thorough understanding of online platforms and when combined with her other skills as a writer and creator, it makes her a valuable addition to the team. She will have an important role to play in the journey that lies ahead for FoxyMoron and I'm very happy to have her onboard."



Commenting on the vision and mission of this new role, Shah said “FoxyMoron’s energy and culture has always been something that I value. With the evolution of the Zoo Media network and its 7 agencies, it’s exciting to be a part of an organization that is future ready and equipped to provide creative and innovative service solutions for brands across the board. FoxyMoron’s reputation is already synonymous with creativity, excellence and innovation and I wish to enhance this by working extensively on culture and fostering a sense of creative excellence so each campaign we deliver is the best in class”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)