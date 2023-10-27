Priya Nair named President-Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has elevated Kapil Tammal as National Creative Director; Lalit Sakurkar and Yuvraj Gorule as Group Creative Directors.

“Kapil Tammal has been a part of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi since 2011. Having previously worked with the founders Manish Bhatt and Raghu Bhat at McCann, his rare talent was brought on board by Scarecrow Communications in 2011, wherein he was given the designation of Senior Creative Director. By making award winning campaigns for brands like DNA, Emami, Quikr , &pictures , DBS Bank , Rupa Frontline to name a few, Kapil played an important role in creating a foreground for what Scarecrow would eventually set out to become. Tammal was also Executive Creative Director at DDB Mudra Group for a brief period from 2016 to 2018 where he worked on brands like Johnson & Jhonson, Stayfree, Kwality Wall’s and Clean and Clear. Being one of Scarecrow’s original believers, he returned to Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as Executive Creative Director and Creative Head in 2018. Ever since then, he has been a driving creative force in the agency, his mastery over his ‘craft’ has made him a mentor and idol to several Scarecrows,” the agency stated in a press release.

Apart from also being one of the oldest members of Scarecrow, Lalit Sakurkar is what one may call a dreamer, starting off as an office boy to becoming Economic Times Hot Young Creatives, 2014, Lalit paved his way into becoming an Art Director at the agency in 2011. He left the agency for a brief period in 2016 to join DDB Mudra Group as Group Head where he worked on brands like Stayfree, McDonalds, Kwality Walls. He rejoined Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as Group Head in 2018. Also being a firm believer in this dream called Scarecrow and its love for ads, craft and everything in between, under his guidance the agency went on to win several awards including Adfest, Abby, Kyoorius In Book and Spike Awards. At Scarecrow M&C Saatchi he led the creative team on several brands including Ugro, Reliance Jewels, Wagh Bakri, &Pictures, Zee Khana Khazana and Adani Total.

Yuvraj Gorule is another such believer in the idea of creativity and craft, his career itself is a reflection of that, having been a part of the agency for more than a decade,Yuvraj has seen the Scarecrow stand its ground and spread its wings. Starting off as a studio artist, his eye for art direction led to the discovery of his talent and him becoming an art director at the agency. Since then, there’s been no looking back, Yuvraj has won several awards and accolades, the most notable being the Young Gun Award by E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards along with the Abby One Show and Kyoorius awards. He was also featured in AD AGE - #Recap2018. He calls himself a farmer at heart and was a part of the creative team involved in growing a series of campaigns on Jewels of India by Reliance Jewels.

Speaking of ongoing developments, Founder Director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Manish Bhatt says, “Culture is never constant; it keeps evolving. Together the three shall hold the responsibility of leading the agency forward by preserving the culture that it's built on while also creating and curating new means of creativity and craft in the field of advertising.”