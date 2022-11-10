Pragya Kalia joins Plasma Waters as India Head

She is the former VP of Product and Circulation at Hindustan Times

Pragya Kalia, former Vice President - Product & Circulation of Hindustan Times, has started her fresh innings with a water tech startup “Plasma Waters” as Managing Director of India.

Plasma Waters is a disruptor in WaterTech which was invented in Chile and has set up Demo Farms in Texas, Germany and now setting its foot in India.

Kalia told e4m, “I am excited about my new journey at Plasma Waters, which epitomizes ‘Innovation with Purpose’. We use technological innovation to solve a problem around water that impacts the quality of human life, economic outcomes and social mores of our country. At Plasma waters, we wish to take this impact to the grassroots of India and build a business that has a strong purpose.”

Kalia has been a Durables, Banking, Media business woman so far but she wanted something that came with a strong social purpose and profit.

Prior to HT, she worked with Eureka Forbes, Jarden Consumer Solutions, ICICI Securities, Philips Consumers Lifestyle among others.

Welcoming Kalia, the company’s Global CEO Robert Hardt, said on the company’s LinkedIn page, “Pragya brings a rich multi-sectoral experience being a seasoned professional. We are staunch believers of “Innovation with Purpose” & share a common dream. India is a strategic market for us as 18% of the world’s population lives here. With Plasma Waters, we are bringing the next round of the green revolution fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals around environment, food & water."

