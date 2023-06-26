Shashank Sinha quits Eureka Forbes

The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.

Zehan Arif

(Brand Manager - Sunfeast YiPPee! Noodles, Foods Business Division, ITC Ltd)

Hailing from the city of joy - Calcutta, Zehan Arif is a marketer who is making an impact in the FMCG industry, particularly in the Instant Noodles segment. As the Brand Manager for Sunfeast YiPPee! Noodles at the Foods Business Division of ITC Limited, Zehan brings a unique perspective that goes beyond traditional marketing strategies.

Zehan credits his alma mater St. Xavier's Collegiate School for imbibing a strong sense of responsibility towards society in him. These values led him to volunteer as a teacher, imparting English language skills to children in shelter homes. Zehan, a distinction-holder alumnus from SPJIMR Mumbai, has spearheaded multiple projects that drive positive societal change.

A standout achievement in his career lies in his leadership of the "YiPPee! – A Better World – Trash to Treasure" initiative, a nationwide school outreach program that promotes sustainable plastic waste management. He and his team have educated 3.5 million students across 103 towns in India. And guess what they do with all those wrappers? They transform them into rad benches and desks for schools in need. This endeavour even garnered recognition from Karnataka’s Minister for Primary & Secondary Education.

The secret ingredient that makes him stand out from the crowd is his dedication to going above and beyond the call of duty. Despite the limited relevance to his key performance indicators, he is all about saving the environment and igniting a positive societal influence.

Yogesh Manik Apte

(Manager - E-Business, DSP Asset Managers)

From humble beginnings as a car washer to being recognized as one of India's Top 100 digital marketing leaders in 2020, Yogesh Manik Apte's career trajectory is a tale to tell. Currently serving as the Manager of E-Business at DSP Asset Managers Private Limited, Yogesh crafts and executes digital strategies that skyrocket online revenue.

Yogesh is a master of directing direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses and crafting digital wonders in the banking, insurance, and mutual fund sector. Educationally, he has a PG degree in Digital Marketing and is pursuing an MBA degree at Liverpool Business School, proving that he's not one to rest on his laurels. Having worked with renowned organizations such as DSP Mutual Fund, Cognizant, AU Small Finance Bank, Liberty General Insurance, and Birla EdTech, Yogesh has honed his expertise in the BFSI domain.

Some notable highlights of his career include successfully managing over 5 million in digital annual spends and leading impactful marketing campaigns, including #DriveLessPayLess and #i-think, which received a lot of industry attention. What sets Yogesh on fire is his relentless pursuit of innovative marketing strategies fueled by data, creativity, and tech acumen.

However, his hunger for more doesn't stop there. He's launched a digital literacy program that empowers offline customers to conduct online transactions, which gained fame and recognition across the globe. By unleashing the power of marketing automation and AI tools, he's revolutionized customer onboarding, upselling, satisfaction, and feedback processes.