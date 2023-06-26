Shashank Sinha quits Eureka Forbes

Shashank Sinha, Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Business Transformation at Eureka Forbes has quit.
Sinha was associated with Eureka Forbes for over 25 years. He was responsible for developing a sustainable growth strategy including marketing innovation, branding, as well as personalised customer experiences. In his role as Head of Marketing and AVP, he spearheaded the marketing function of direct sales, retail sales and post sales service in addition to building a CRM practice.
Sinha began his career with Eureka Forbes as a management trainee and held various roles in different capacities.
Marketers who have gone beyond the call of duty & led digital wonders
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 1:37 PM | 3 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.
Zehan Arif
(Brand Manager - Sunfeast YiPPee! Noodles, Foods Business Division, ITC Ltd)
Hailing from the city of joy - Calcutta, Zehan Arif is a marketer who is making an impact in the FMCG industry, particularly in the Instant Noodles segment. As the Brand Manager for Sunfeast YiPPee! Noodles at the Foods Business Division of ITC Limited, Zehan brings a unique perspective that goes beyond traditional marketing strategies.
Zehan credits his alma mater St. Xavier's Collegiate School for imbibing a strong sense of responsibility towards society in him. These values led him to volunteer as a teacher, imparting English language skills to children in shelter homes. Zehan, a distinction-holder alumnus from SPJIMR Mumbai, has spearheaded multiple projects that drive positive societal change.
A standout achievement in his career lies in his leadership of the "YiPPee! – A Better World – Trash to Treasure" initiative, a nationwide school outreach program that promotes sustainable plastic waste management. He and his team have educated 3.5 million students across 103 towns in India. And guess what they do with all those wrappers? They transform them into rad benches and desks for schools in need. This endeavour even garnered recognition from Karnataka’s Minister for Primary & Secondary Education.
The secret ingredient that makes him stand out from the crowd is his dedication to going above and beyond the call of duty. Despite the limited relevance to his key performance indicators, he is all about saving the environment and igniting a positive societal influence.
Yogesh Manik Apte
(Manager - E-Business, DSP Asset Managers)
From humble beginnings as a car washer to being recognized as one of India's Top 100 digital marketing leaders in 2020, Yogesh Manik Apte's career trajectory is a tale to tell. Currently serving as the Manager of E-Business at DSP Asset Managers Private Limited, Yogesh crafts and executes digital strategies that skyrocket online revenue.
Yogesh is a master of directing direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses and crafting digital wonders in the banking, insurance, and mutual fund sector. Educationally, he has a PG degree in Digital Marketing and is pursuing an MBA degree at Liverpool Business School, proving that he's not one to rest on his laurels. Having worked with renowned organizations such as DSP Mutual Fund, Cognizant, AU Small Finance Bank, Liberty General Insurance, and Birla EdTech, Yogesh has honed his expertise in the BFSI domain.
Some notable highlights of his career include successfully managing over 5 million in digital annual spends and leading impactful marketing campaigns, including #DriveLessPayLess and #i-think, which received a lot of industry attention. What sets Yogesh on fire is his relentless pursuit of innovative marketing strategies fueled by data, creativity, and tech acumen.
However, his hunger for more doesn't stop there. He's launched a digital literacy program that empowers offline customers to conduct online transactions, which gained fame and recognition across the globe. By unleashing the power of marketing automation and AI tools, he's revolutionized customer onboarding, upselling, satisfaction, and feedback processes.
Daawat celebrates World Biryani Day with a 360-degree campaign
The multi-country digital campaign is supported by a television, digital and radio campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
LT Foods, a Consumer Food Company’s flagship brand Daawat Basmati Rice has created a unique occasion for Biryani lovers across the World by celebrating World Biryani Day across the globe on 1st Sunday of Every July, this year on the 2nd July. Daawat Basmati Rice is providing an opportunity to all Biryani lovers to express their adoration for this dish that has distinctive Indian flavours but still enjoys universalized appeal across countries and cultures. This day calls for Biryani Lovers across the world to celebrate this exemplary dish by enjoying Biryani with their friends and family in their own inimitable ways and keep the Biryani mania going.
Many of the popular dishes from multiple cuisines have their own dedicated day. This has inspired Daawat Basmati Rice to coin ‘World Biryani Day’ to celebrate the world’s most favourite dish.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ritesh Arora, CEO of India & Far East Market, LT Foods Ltd. said, “Biryani is more than a product, it is a celebration of being together. The love for Biryani is truly universal cutting across countries & cultures, transcending all age groups. As one of the leading Global Basmati Rice brands, Daawat believes Biryani should have a special day, an occasion to celebrate this delectable iconic dish, an appetite for which can almost never be satiated. LT Foods is committed to facilitate the consumers to celebrate World Biryani Day with its flagship variant Daawat Biryani and recently launched Daawat Biryani Kit. Biryani Day ko aaiye, jashn ke iss din ko biryani ke saath banaiyein aur manaiyein”.
To create awareness of World Biryani Day, Daawat Basmati Rice will be launching an extensive 360-degree multi-country digital campaign supported by a television, Digital, radio campaign, an outdoor and an influencer both national and regional marketing initiative, which will all culminate on the 2nd of July with on-ground events as well.
Basmati Rice is the finest Basmati and it is available across 60 countries. The premium heirloom rice grain is aged to perfection with unmatched aroma and rich flavours making the Biryani made from Daawat a total standout. Daawat has also recently launched a Biryani Kit for the convenience of cooking authentic & delicious Biryani at home in three distinct variants Hyderabadi, Kolkata, and Lucknow.
Our marketing philosophy is to believe in power of diversification: Kush Aggarwal, Bikano
Aggarwal, Head of Marketing, Bikano, shares the brand’s advertising and marketing strategies, the urban-rural market and more
By Shantanu David | Jun 26, 2023 9:00 AM | 4 min read
Even as economies, industries and companies continue to pivot to the newly declared most populous country (and consumer market) in the word, India's FMCG industry is displaying signs of recovery, as evidenced by a 10.2 percent increase in value growth during the first quarter of 2023. After experiencing six consecutive quarters of decline, rural areas are now witnessing a positive volume growth of 0.3 per cent, while urban areas continue to show growth at 5.3 per cent. This growth in rural consumption is particularly encouraging, considering that more than two-thirds of India's population resides in rural regions.
Among the made-in-India companies making the most of this growth is Bikano, Bikanervala’s packaged brand. exchange4media spoke to Kush Aggarwal, Head of Marketing, Bikano, about the brand’s advertising and marketing strategies, media planning and how it whets the different appetites of various consumers.
“Our marketing philosophy is based on a simple principle: we remain attuned to the ever-changing consumer trends. As the use of digital platforms continues to gain popularity among consumers, we will strategically allocate our marketing resources accordingly,” says Aggarwal, adding that the company’s approach encompasses a wide array of marketing avenues, including above-the-line (ATL), below-the-line (BTL), and digital platforms, guaranteeing a seamless presence across multiple touchpoints.
Given the significance of market segmentation and the fact that different markets possess unique characteristics and consumer behaviours, Bikano tailors its strategies to effectively address the diverse needs and preferences of various market segments.
“For metropolitan markets, where urbanization and modern retail infrastructure are prevalent, we focus on leveraging digital platforms, innovative marketing campaigns, and partnerships with modern trade outlets to enhance brand visibility and capture the attention of tech-savvy consumers. We also emphasize product innovation and differentiation to cater to metropolitan areas' diverse tastes and preferences,” explains Aggarwal.
In semi-rural markets, they adopt a more localized approach. “We invest in extensive distribution networks to reach remote areas and build strong relationships with local retailers. We take into account the specific cultural nuances and consumer behaviours in these markets, ensuring that our marketing messages are relevant and resonate with the semi-rural population,” he says.
The FMCG sector is the fourth-largest industry in India, contributing nearly 20% to the Gross Domestic Product. And with brand India’s stock surging at the moment, given the country’s exposure on the international geopolitical and economic stages, desi is quite du jour, meaning a growing appetite for Indian consumer goods.
“When it comes to foreign markets, we conduct thorough market research and analysis to understand the local culture, consumer behaviour, and the competitive landscape. We adapt our products and marketing strategies to align with the preferences and expectations of the target market,” he says.
Localization plays a crucial role, including product modifications, packaging adjustments, and effective communication that resonates with the local audience. “Building strong partnerships with local distributors or retailers helps us establish a strong presence and navigate any cultural or regulatory challenges,” adds Aggarwal.
According to him, at the core of Bikano’s marketing philosophy is a belief in the power of diversification, and the company understands the significance of leveraging various channels to effectively reach a wide range of individuals and ensure that their brand message resonates with consumers.
“When it comes to our media mix, we strive to generate excitement through multiple platforms, including print, digital, and radio, complemented by extensive on-ground activations. To establish a strong connection with our consumers, we allocate investments towards a blend of online and offline initiatives,” says Aggarwal, concluding, “Our commitment lies in leaving no channel or mode unexplored in our quest to engage with our valued customers. Additionally, we prioritize affordability and value for money, recognizing the price sensitivity prevalent in these regions.”
BW Healthcare World Annual Healthcare Summit sets the stage for innovation & collaboration
The event will be held on June 27 at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 11:13 PM | 3 min read
The 2nd edition of BW Healthcare World - Annual Healthcare Summit, a gathering of visionary leaders, professionals, and policymakers, is planned to take place on June 27 at Taj MG Road in Bengaluru. Join us for this great endeavour, the purpose of which is to transform healthcare for future generations by reforming it via innovation, technology, and collaboration. BW Healthcare World - Annual Healthcare Summit, organised by BW Businessworld, aims to provide insightful insights and an illuminating experience, which will conclude with the prestigious BW Healthcare World 40 Under 40 Awards 2022-23.
This year various nominations were received and post rigorous shortlisting, they were presented before the jury. The jury carefully scrutinised all the nominations and selected the top 40 young achievers. This award recognises and rewards the efforts and accomplishments of the most promising young leaders in the healthcare sector under the age of 40.
The conclave will feature many keynote speakers such as Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Health Enterprises; Mr. Sanjiv Navangul, MD, Bharat Serums Pvt. Ltd; Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & MD - BW Businessworld & Editor-in-Chief - Exchange4Media and Dr. Vedam Ramprasad, CEO, MedGenome Labs Private Ltd.
The 2nd edition of BW Healthcare World - Annual Healthcare Summit will also feature many industry experts like Padmashri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman, Dr. Batra's Healthcare; Ms. Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare; Dr. Urvashi Prasad, Director - Office of Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog; Mr. K. Guruswamy, COO, BPL Medical Technologies; Mr. Hari Subramaniam, Founder & Director, Lifesigns; Ms. Shwetambari Shetty, Fitness Expert - Cure.Fit & Co-Founder - Tribe Fitness Club; Dr. (Prof.) U. S. Vishal Rao, Director - Head Neck Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery & Dean - Centre of Academics & Research, HealthCare Global (HCG) Cancer Centre; Mr. Dileep Mangsuli, Head of Development Centre, Siemens Healthineers; Dr. Sanjeev K. Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital; Mr. Vikas Bansi, Business Head - OTC, Himalaya Wellness Company; Ms. Geetha Manjunath, CEO & CTO, Niramai Health Analytix; Ms. Saroja Jayakumar, Nurse Manager, Manipal Health Enterprises; Dr. Kabir Mahajan, Associate Director, Mahajan Imaging; Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr. Dang's Labs; Ms. Latha Nonis, Chief Nursing Officer, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road; Mr. Satish Chandra J.E., VP - Renal Care Systems & Hardware R&D & Site Leader, Baxter India; Ms. Zoya Brar, Founder, CORE Diagnostics; Mr. Lokesh Prasad, MD, AliveCor; Dr. Aakar Kapoor, Founder and Partner - City Imaging & Clinical Labs & Chief of Radiology - City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd.
Also Read
https://bit.ly/BWHealth40U40
Mr. Amrit Agarwal, VP - International Business, Prisytn Care; Mr. Raghavendra Goud Vaggu, Global CEO, Empee Diagnostics; Mr. Harbinder Narula, CEO, BW Wellbeing World & BW Healthcare World; Mr. Shivam Tyagi, Editorial Lead, BW Healthcare World and more.
This is one of the most coveted accolades in the healthcare industry, bestowed by BW Businessworld Magazine. The initiative will be jam-packed with engaging panel discussions covering the most recent concepts and technologies that have been put into practice, as well as how these technological advancements affect society and aid people.
The summit has Bharat Serum & Vaccines Limited, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, and LifeSigns as its sponsors. These esteemed companies, known for their excellence and innovation in their respective industries, have joined hands with BW Businessworld to create a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and fostering business growth. Their support as sponsors for this initiative is a testament to their commitment to driving positive change and shaping the future of the business landscape.
Nykaa Cosmetics captures the vibrancy of Indian skin in new ad
Conceptualized and created by Green Chutney Films
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Nykaa Cosmetics unveils latest ad film, showcasing the highly anticipated launch of the Matte To Last Pore Minimizing Foundation. Recognizing the power of visual storytelling, Nykaa created an experience that would resonate with their target audience with an ad film titled "Matte To Last, Made For You", which beautifully captures the spirit of Indian youth, showcasing their vibrancy, confidence, and unapologetic way of being. The film brings alive this game-changing product, which eliminates the need for powder and primer, delivering a seamless and effortless application for an unparalleled makeup experience.
Conceptualized and created by Green Chutney Films, the ad opens with striking close-ups of women, their faces bathed in sunlight as they navigate the bustling streets of Mumbai. In an instant, a profound connection is forged with the audience, drawing them into the unfolding narrative. As the product takes center stage, the women in the film burst into a state of pure joy while they exemplify their personal style. The fusion of energetic and catchy music, blending Western and Indian beats, infuses the scene with a captivating vibe that lingers long after the film concludes. The streets come alive with a riot of vivid, pop colors, providing the perfect canvas for this stylish and groovy experience. It is within this captivating environment that the ad film showcases the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative beauty solutions tailored to the discerning needs and preferences of Indian consumers.
Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President, Nykaa Brands says, "At Nykaa Cosmetics, we believe in the power of beauty to inspire. Our latest ad film for the Matte To Last Foundation is a testament to that philosophy. It captures the essence of Indian youth - their energy, confidence, and unapologetic spirit - in a non-preachy and authentic way. With 15 shades especially curated for Indian skin tones, we celebrate the beauty of diversity and empower every individual to find their perfect match.”
Rahul Tejwani, CEO, Green Chutney Films adds, “At Green Chutney Films, we are always seeking interesting and innovative ways to capture the voice and aspirations of Indian youth. Working with an Indian brand like Nykaa gave us the opportunity to do just that. By working on the concept, music, style, and visual language of the campaign for Nykaa, we were able to capture the bold essence of the brand and specifically what Matte to Last Foundation represents in a fun and vibrant way."
The Matte to last Pore Minimizing Foundation is a 12 hour long-lasting formula that ensures a radiant finish that withstands the test of time. Its standout feature lies in its remarkable ability to minimize pores within a mere 15 minutes, thanks to the inclusion of the remarkable 2% Sebustop ingredient. It is also enriched with Vitamin E that nourishes and hydrates the skin, leaving it looking healthy and radiant. The foundation range is completely vegan, dermatologically tested, paraben-free, and not tested on animals. With 15 meticulously crafted shades that complement diverse Indian skin tones, this foundation guarantees a flawless match, redefining beauty standards and providing a long-lasting complexion.
Satish Kaushik stars posthumously in Bank of Baroda ad with PV Sindhu and K Srikanth
The 60-second campaign is developed by M/s Auburn Digital Solution
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 25, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Bank of Baroda (Bank) announced the release of its latest #bobWorld advertising campaign, which stars the Late Satish Kaushik playing the role of a frustrated director. In the commercial, he is shown shooting an ad film with badminton stars, PV Sindhu and K Srikanth.
The two then go on to annoy the director by repeatedly interrupting him as he is giving them their lines and compare it to the Bank’s bob World mobile banking app and the wealth of advantages the app offers such as the ease with which it is to open a digital savings account, apply for loans digitally, invest, pay bills & recharge etc.
Shri V G Senthilkumar, Deputy General Manager - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda said, "bobWorld gives its 30 million customers a simple, seamless and feature-rich user experience to execute over 300 services round-the-clock at their convenience without having to take the trouble of visiting the branch. From opening a B3 Digital Only Savings Account, to applying for instant digital loans, investing, paying bills, recharge and shopping, bob World is truly a one stop destination for all our customers’ banking, financial and lifestyle needs. To add to that, the app is available in 13 languages, giving our customers the flexibility to transact with the Bank in their preferred language.”
“We were also privileged to work with late Shri Satish Kaushik, a brilliant actor, producer and our favourite “frustrated director”. His legacy will continue to live in our hearts forever,” added Shri Senthilkumar.
The 60-second campaign is developed by M/s Auburn Digital Solution Pvt. Ltd. It will be played on social media and across theatres in India.
Janasya ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador
Mandanna’s personality strikes a chord with the youth of India, which is the target audience for Janasya, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 3:24 PM | 1 min read
Janasya, a fashion brand, has roped in Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador.
“Jansaya's vision, style, and aesthetic perfectly align with her. Her magnetic charisma and personality strike a chord with the youth of India, which is the target audience for Janasya,” the company said.
Through regional and national marketing and by onboarding Rashmika, Janasya aims to appeal to the young customer base in India by providing distinct and fashionable products at a reasonable cost, they said.
Vinay Kanodia, Co-Founder of Janasya, says, "We are excited to begin this remarkable journey with Rashmika Mandanna. Her flawless sense of fashion and fashion-forward approach perfectly encapsulate our brand spirit. Together, we want to design a collection that is unparalleled and pushes the boundaries of modern fashion while capturing the spirit of Indian history."
Commenting on the association and ambassadorship, youth icon and actress Rashmika Mandanna said, "I have been an enthusiastic supporter of Janasya for a while, so I was overjoyed when they asked me to be their brand ambassador. I find it very admirable that they come up with such exquisite clothing that is both fashionable and reasonably priced. This brand believes in helping women step up their fashion game, and their ethnic collection absolutely makes my eyes glimmer. Looking forward to being a part of this breathtaking and benevolent brand."
