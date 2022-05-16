Eureka Forbes launches new campaign with Madhuri Dixit

Eureka Forbes Limited, the makers of Aquaguard, has launched a new campaign with Madhuri Dixit, “Pani mein Zinc aisa kahaan hota hai… jahan Aquaguard hota hai”.

Through the new campaign, Aquaguard launches Active Copper + Zinc Booster technology with Madhuri Dixit.

The campaign showcases the famous Madhuri-Dadi Jodi, both played by Madhuri Dixit, showcasing Aquaguard’s technological superiority by enriching water with the goodness of Copper and Zinc. Madhuri as Dadi exhibits nonchalant confidence using the line Jahan Aquaguard Hota hain.

Talking about the campaign, Marzin R Shroff, Managing Director, Eureka Forbes Ltd shared, “Aquaguard as we all know has always been a pioneer in water purification. With Copper and Zinc ionic infusion, our new range focuses on the goodness of both copper and zinc. We continue our endeavour of developing innovative technologies to meet the ever-changing needs of our consumers in order to build a healthier India.”

Yogesh Rijhwani, (Executive Creative Director) of Taproot Dentsu India communications, shares, “When we talk ‘Madhuri’ and ‘Aquaguard’, the one word that comes to mind is ‘legacy!’ It’s that legacy factor and the bond that India shares with both the actor as well as their home water purifier – that helped us shape this campaign. She was obviously fabulous to pull this off with such ease – it was a pleasure to create this campaign.”

On the campaign, Madhuri shares, “Our generations are changing but certain old-time habits are still intact. Aquaguard’s copper + zinc innovation is something I’ve always believed in – it made the belief in the communication message stronger. It was fun to do another ‘old generation vs new generation’ role yet again.”

