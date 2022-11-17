Eureka Forbes calls for creative pitch for Aquaguard

Eureka Forbes Limited has called for a creative pitch for its water purifier brand Aquaguard, according to highly placed industry sources.

Aquaguard had roped in Taproot Dentsu, now known as Dentsu Creative, in 2018 to handle its creative duties, it is believed. However, when e4m reached out to Dentsu for a confirmation, the agency said it is not the agency on record (AOR) for the brand, and has done only a few projects for them.



An industry leader, who was previously associated with the agency, though confirmed that the brand stopped working with Dentsu after the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

We also reached out to Eureka Forbes Limited CMO Sameer Wanchoo over the matter, but are yet to get a reply.





Meanwhile, sources in the industry say many leading agencies are participating in the pitch. An industry leader told us that the brand had contacted them asking them to send a creative pitch, while another industry leader said they are already working on the pitch.

The brand has Madhuri Dixit as their brand ambassador.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)