Pidilite CMO Vivek Sharma calls it quits

Pidilite Industries Chief Marketing Officer Vivek Sharma has called it quits after a 7+ year stint with the Fevicol maker. Sharma, who joined Pidilite in January 2015, announced his departure from the company on LinkedIn.

"Over 7 years at Pidilite Industries Limited working on 7 #iconicbrands with 6000 great colleagues came to an end yesterday but the unbreakable bond with Pidilite will last forever. I have had fulfilling, learning and fun filled years at Pidilite and I want to express gratitude to my seniors, colleagues - present and past and the agency partners. To sharpen business building approach, brand creation, innovation and skills to navigate in the VUCA world, Pidilite is the place. I wish Pidilite family the continued success they have always enjoyed. My next playing innings by taking fresh guard will be live soon," Sharma said in a LinkedIn post.

As CMO, Sharma looked after the corporate brand marketing planning & implementation across businesses, marketing talent management, and continuous improvement in marketing processes like innovation and new product launch.

An industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, Vivek has in the past held senior leadership positions at Philips, MIRC Electronics, Ogilvy Advertising and Cadbury Kraft (now Mondelez). He brings with him a unique blend of business and brand development experience across FMCG, Healthcare, Lighting and Consumer Durables encompassing B2C, B2B and B2G.

As VP Indian sub-continent at Philips India Ltd., he built ‘ONE PHILIPS’ and led the marketing, planning and implementation for the three Philip’s businesses viz. Consumer Lifestyle, Lighting and Healthcare.

As Vice President - Marketing, Sales and Service, MIRC Electronics Ltd. (ONIDA), he spearheaded the re-launch of the ONIDA brand across product categories. At Ogilvy, he led the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) business nationally across functions and geographies.

Sharma holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore and Bachelor of Technology from Indian School of Mines (now IIT, Dhanbad).

