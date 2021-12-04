Outlook's Bhavna Vij joins British High Commission as Senior Political Economy Adviser

Outlook Magazine's Political Editor Vij has worked with The Pioneer, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, and India Today, in the past

Updated: Dec 4, 2021 1:29 PM
Bhavna Vij

Bhavna Vij, a veteran journalist who served as the Political Editor of Outlook Magazine from September 2016 till this month, has moved on to the British High Commission as a Senior Political Economy Adviser.

She took to Twitter to announce her move, where she posted:

Over the course of her three-decade-long career, Vij has covered prominent ministries right from the PMO to the Home Ministry, Railway Ministry, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Defence among regular beats such as crime, health, etc.

Having started her journey into journalism with The Pioneer, she has worked with national news publications including The Economic Times, The Indian Express, and India Today, in the past.  

