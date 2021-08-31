Debjoy Sengupta joins SREI as AVP – Corp Comm and Brand
Prior to this, Sengupta worked as Editor at Outlook Money
Debjoy Sengupta has joined SREI as its AVP – Corporate Communications and Brand.
Prior to this, Sengupta was the Editor at Outlook Money where he managed the print and online verticals of the magazine.
In over two decades of his life in business and economic journalism, Sengupta served two of the country’s biggest dailies, Economic Times and Business Standard, where he contributed to a diverse spectrum of subjects spanning insurance and corporate affairs to energy and infrastructure.
