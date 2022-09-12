Orient Electric appoints Anika Agarwal as Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer

Agarwal has more than two decades of experience in marketing, digital transformation, and direct-to-consumer business

Orient Electric Limited has appointed Anika Agarwal as Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Agarwal comes with more than two decades of experience in marketing, digital transformation, and direct-to-consumer business across industries including retail, telecom, and insurance. She has previously been associated with companies like Nokia Corporation, Niva Bupa Health Insurance and her last assignment was with MMTC-PAMP as President-Consumer Business. Prior to that, Agarwal was associated with Niva Bupa Health Insurance for close to a decade as their Chief Marketing Officer and Director-Digital SBU.

At Orient Electric, Agarwal will be responsible for all aspects of the Orient brand, driving the overall brand and Go-to-Market strategy. She will be supporting the growth and market expansion for all Business Units of the company including Fans, Home Appliances, Lighting and Switchgear as well as scale up the digital footprint of the business.

Agarwal will be based at the company’s Head Office in New Delhi.

Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Limited said, “I am delighted to welcome Anika to Orient Electric. She is a seasoned marketing leader who comes with an impressive track record of building strong consumer brands. I am confident that her expertise in leveraging technology for driving business growth and delivering superior consumer experiences will help us to further strengthen our customer-centric growth strategy. I wish Anika the very best in her new role.”

On the move, Agarwal said, “I’m excited to join Orient Electric, especially at a time when the company is on a fast-paced transformation and growth journey. Orient is deeply committed to customer centricity and thus my efforts will be directed at elevating customer experience across all brand touchpoints, backed by insights & analytics and best-in-class digital technologies. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to position Orient as the market leader in its segment.”

