OMG names Bharat Khatri as Chief Digital Officer, APAC

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has appointed Bharat Khatri as Chief Digital Officer for its operations across APAC. With over a decade of experience under his belt, Khatri is tasked with leading digital marketing operations, productisation, commercials and governance efforts for the network in this region.

A strategic digital marketer with more than a decade of experience across digital and sales domains, Khatri was previously the Country Head for Xaxis in India, where he oversaw the agency’s programmatic desk and collaborated with over 150 active advertisers across multiple industries. In his new role, Khatri will partner with OMG leaders in APAC to accelerate the adoption of integrated digital strategy, with a focus on leveraging technology to drive efficiency and creativity at scale across digital channels.

With India’s reputation as a thriving IT hub and home to some of the world’s most powerful and cutting-edge companies, Khatri will be based in India and reports into Paul Shepherd, Chief Investment Officer for OMG APAC.

“Bharat has a stellar track record and his astute business acumen in identifying and converting digital marketing opportunities into unique creative solutions will help unlock value for our clients in this region,” said Shepherd. “Combined with his experience in driving actionable, measurable and revenue-generating business outcomes, I couldn’t be more excited having him on the team,” he added.

“I am incredibly thrilled & honoured to join Omnicom Media Group at this pivotal time while our industry goes through a massive shift to more fragmented, privacy-first & precision second eco-system,” said Khatri. “OMG’s strong roots in analytics and big appetite for innovation are key assets for the next phase of digital transformation, and I feel privileged to be part of this growth and transformation journey in the region,” he added.

