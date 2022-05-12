Ola Electric CMO Varun Dubey quits

Dubey was with Ola Electric for nearly 2 years

Varun Dubey has stepped down as the Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric, according to media reports.

The company has confirmed the move to certain publications.

Dubey was with the electric mobility company for little less than 2 years. He joined Ola as Group-Head Digital in September 2020 and prior to that Ola Financial in December 2019.

Dubey has been associated with other establishments like Practo, Aricent and Qualcomm in various senior marketing roles.

